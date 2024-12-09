2 Queens men arrested for robbery in Roslyn Heights: Police

Two Queens men were arrested last week and a third was still being searched for in connection with a robbery that occurred during the evening in Roslyn Heights, according to Nassau County Police.



At 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 the 35-year-old male victim, unnamed in the press release, entered his 2017 Toyota Sienna on South Court.

Police said three unknown men approached him after entering his car.

While forcing him from his vehicle and taking his keys, police said that one of the men brandished a gun. Afterward, one of the suspects then got in the car and drove off while the other two fled on foot, according to police.



After an investigation by police, Joshua Reyes, 24, and Zacchaeus Gibson, 18, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

Reyes and Gibson, both Queens residents, were arraigned Dec. 3 at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead, according to police.

The police did not provide any details about the investigation into the location of the third suspect in the robbery, although they did confirm that an investigation was ongoing.





