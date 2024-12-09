Blessings in a Backpack: fighting childhood hunger

Blessings in a Backpack is helping to feed children who are struggling with hunger and food insecurity.

Since retiring from his career managing a real estate office, John Ammirati has found a new purpose in giving back.

His involvement with Blessings in a Backpack, a national organization focused on providing weekend food to children, and its local chapter, Blessings Across Long Island, had an unanticipated start a few years back. Living in a gated community in Middle Island, Ammirati came across a small ad in the neighborhood newsletter.

“We feed children on weekends, we’re looking for volunteers. Call Lorraine,” he recalled its saying.

Curious, he called the woman, who invited him to help pack food for local children at the junior high at Longwood. There

a group of women were working in an assembly line, packing food.

“I was intrigued and I loved the energy in the room,” he recalled.

Ammirati returned the following week, and he remembers the woman running inventory said the group would not be able to put the macaroni and cheese in that week.

“Looks like we’re going to run out of money,” Ammirati recalls hearing. The director, who founded the program, began to cry.

“That sort of was the torch that was lit. And I didn’t know her from a hole in the wall. I had met her one week ago, but I went up to her and I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. You put the mac-and-cheese in next week. I’ll figure out a way to get it,’” he said. “And that was the beginning of my fund-raising.”

Today, Ammirati serves as the fund-raising coordinator for Blessings Across Long Island. He called it “the reason I get up in the morning.”

On Long Island there are 65,000 food-insecure children, he said, “that need our help,” adding, “I know we’re making a difference, but it’s so small.”

The organization is seeking corporate sponsorships to fund-raise to add up to 500 more children to the program by January 2025.

For more information visit blessingsacrossli.org.