Stony Brook FoodLab: Small-scale farming is changing the world

We at FoodLab believe that farming on smaller parcels of land in a biointensive way is the future of food production. It’s a different type of farming than conventional farming that can lead to higher yields and higher profits, while respecting the environment. It’s a technique and a practice.

FoodLab’s Small-scale Farming Training Program includes guided instruction through the Market Garden Institute Masterclass, a course developed by J.M. Fortier and the Garden Market Institute. Fortier developed and tested a biointensive growing method that increases the soil’s biology and works with nature to achieve maximum yields on small parcels.

FoodLab’s Small Scale Farming Training Program will be offered online and in person. The Garden Market Institute program is offered as a complete program online. Class meetings will meet in-person on the Stony Brook Southampton Campus on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is an option to attend the “in-person” classes virtually. The cost of the program is $1997. This price includes lifetime access to the online course with all of the technical sheets and videos, as well as the additional benefit of having an experienced farmer as an instructor and one to two site visits. Our program encourages participants to develop a community network and to learn from each other.

Program Details

Cost: $1997.00

Instructor: Teddy Tomao

Time: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dates: Jan. 22 and 29; Feb. 5, 12, 26; March 5, 12, 19, 26; April 2, 9

Location: Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY 11968

What is the Market Gardener Masterclass?

The Masterclass is an online educational program offered by the Market Gardener Institute that was designed for people who want to make a living from small-scale farming. The program is not suitable for home gardeners who wish to learn more about setting up a domestic garden. The Masterclass combines in-depth video tutorials, details on day-to-day operations, a vibrant digital community, and a comprehensive digital library outlining methods, techniques and tools. This program allows you to master the methodology, tools, and techniques to grow crops successfully in a context of heightened efficiency in the regenerative microfarming model.

The Masterclass provides a thorough roadmap to success. Years of trial and error can really wreak havoc on a farm — many farmers struggle, and some give up. Our program is no substitute for hard work and hands-on experience, but it can significantly shorten the learning curve when starting a new farm or taking your farm to a new level of productivity. The Market Gardener’s Masterclass can help to professionalize and standardize the activities of an existing farm, which can lead to greater efficiencies and higher profits.

Scholarships available

To see scholarships available, check here.

Housing may be available on the Southampton campus.

For more information, please contact Judiann Carmack-Fayyaz at Judiann.Carmack-Fayyaz@StonyBrook.edu.

Power Up Your Immune System: Nature’s Way

Power Up Your Immune System: Nature’s Way is a comprehensive program designed to educate attendees on the benefits of raw foods and natural remedies in supporting the immune system. Each session combines theoretical insights with practical demonstrations, providing participants with the tools to incorporate these practices into their daily lives.

Workshop Schedule:

Stay Healthy with Fermented Foods: Sunday, Jan. 12. Discover how probiotic-rich sauerkraut and kimchi can support gut and immune health.

Green Smoothies for Staying Strong: Sunday, Jan. 19. Learn how raw smoothies packed with greens, fruits, and superfoods can supercharge your immune system.

Nourishing Salads to Power Up Your Defenses: Sunday, Ja. 26. Prepare vibrant salads using colorful vegetables and immune-supportive dressings.

Herbs in Cooking and Teas for Immune Resilience: Sunday, Feb. 2. Herbal dishes and infusions that naturally strengthen your body’s defenses.

Raw Sweets that Support Immunity: Sunday, Feb. 23. Satisfy your sweet cravings with nutrient-dense desserts that boost your body’s defenses.

Dressings and Marinades for a Healthy Immune System: Sunday, March 2nd. Create delicious raw dressings and marinades that add flavor and immune-boosting benefits to your meals.

On-the-Go Snacks for Immune Support: Sunday, March 9. Prepare immune-friendly snacks like energy bites and chips to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

Salsas and Dips for Staying Well: Sunday, March 16th. Make fresh, raw salsas and dips that pack a punch of immune-boosting nutrients.

About Nadia Ernestus

Nadia Ernestus is a highly regarded nutritional and lifestyle health coach based in The Hamptons, New York. A graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and a member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, Nadia has been a leader in her community, bringing to life the latest nutrition and wellness philosophies through her popular interactive workshops. After successful careers on Wall Street and in real estate, she shifted her focus to her passion for healthy living, reversing her own diabetes diagnosis through diet. Nadia is also the founder of Hamptons Brine, a company specializing in high-quality fermented foods.

Tea Talk Tuesdays

With Chris Paparo, aka “The Fish Guy.”

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Welcome to Tea Talk Tuesdays, where curiosity brews and conversations flow. Our thought-provoking series gathers experts, innovators, and enthusiasts from the realms of food and agriculture the first Tuesday of every month from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Stony Brook Southampton campus.

Each Tea Talk Tuesday session offers a delicious and soothing opportunity to explore new food, agricultural, and environmental topics, sparking insightful dialogues with new friends. From sustainability to culinary trends, from farm to table, our talks traverse the diverse landscapes of these interconnected fields, offering fresh perspectives and inspiring ideas.

We are delighted to announce that Harney & Sons, renowned purveyors of fine teas, is one of our esteemed sponsors for Tea Talk Tuesdays. “From its humble beginnings in 1983 by the company’s founder, John Harney, to today’s international reputation, Harney & Sons has stayed true to its simple promise to deliver customers the finest quality tea possible.” Simply delicious.

Join us for Tea Talk Tuesdays and be part of a vibrant exchange of ideas, insights, and inspirations. Let’s sip, savor, and shop from local purveyors of the finest the East End has to offer.