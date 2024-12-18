Mineola Middle School Band performs song composed by alumnus

At their Dec. 9 concert, the Mineola Middle School sixth grade band performed a song composed by Mineola High School Class of 2024 Alumus John Valentino (back row center). Also pictured is band director Ken Kamping (left). Photo courtesy of Mineola Public Schools

A unique musical partnership came together on Dec. 9 as the Mineola Middle School sixth grade band debuted a song composed by John Valentino, a Mineola Class of 2024 alumnus.

The song, entitled “Petrichor,” is a complex piece, according to band director Ken Kamping, but he felt like his group of learners were ready to take on the challenge. He also saw this as an opportunity to bring together two generations of students to learn from and inspire each other. “To see the look on John’s face as the band brought his piece to life was amazing,” said Mr. Kamping. “It was also incredibly special for the younger students to see what a promising musician, especially one from their own community, can accomplish at such a young age.”

Mr. Valentino is a trumpet player and performed as part of the Mineola Marching Band during their consecutive championship seasons in 2022 and 2023. He is currently a freshman at University of Connecticut majoring in business and music remains a part of his

daily life.

Mineola Public Schools is proud to highlight our talented learners and music educators who saw the potential and worked hard to bring this amazing collaboration to life. The Mineola Middle School sixth grade band performance of John Valentino’s “Petrichor” can be viewed on the district website at mineola.k12.ny.us.