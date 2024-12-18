Port Washington begins search for new superintendent

Port Washington school board members discussed the district’s next steps in finding a new superintendent and voted to opt out of the state’s regionalization program at the first board meeting led by interim Superintendent Christopher Shields on Tuesday night.

“I think what’s most important that in my role I provide, you know, some very steady leadership, I provide a smooth transition while the board works with the search committee to decide who’s the next superintendent of schools,” Shields said.

Shields was named interim superintendent last month after the former superintendent, Michael Hynes, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and removed from his role. His arrest came weeks after he announced he would be leaving the district at the end of the year, but his arrest moved up his departure.

Shields said as interim superintendent he is taking on a visible role to ease the transition to a new interim superintendent while the district awaits the new hiring.

He also stressed the importance of his role while the district crafts its upcoming budget. He said it is important for the district to work together to present a budget that serves its students and the community to get behind.

The board approved a $23,500 contract Friday with School Leadership LLC to conduct a superintendent search.

Board of Education President Adam Smith said they have met with the company who is currently making a schedule for community-based engagement.

Smith said updates via a website will come after the winter break, but that there will be many opportunities for the community to partake in the selection process. He said these opportunities will most likely take place in the latter half of January.

Shields also asked the board how they wanted to approach regionalization, which the board unanimously opted out of. Two board members – Vice President Julie Epstein and Trustee Deborah Brooks – were not present Tuesday night for the vote.

A state Board of Regents committee voted unanimously earlier this month to make amendments to the regionalization plan that explicitly states school districts’ participation was voluntary.

The vote came after months of pushback from Long Island schools and elected officials who advocated for the program to be optional after verbiage made the program appear to be compulsory. The fight included a legal filing which multiple Long Island school districts joined.

Local districts that have opted out already include Great Neck, Manhasset, Roslyn, Herricks, Garden City, Jericho and Syosset.

All board members said they wanted to opt out due to concerns and uncertainties with the new program.

“Not only are we managing, or doing our best to manage our own budget, but we are already cooperating with many of our neighboring school districts,” Smith said. “I don’t think that I’ve seen anything to show me that the state can tell us how to do it better at this point.”

Trustee Sandra Alvarez said she preferred opting out but that her opposition differed from the common concerns expressed by other districts and board of education members like threats to local control.

She said the district has already sought collaborations and it has been possible without the state program.

With all that said, Alvarez said she said there can be benefits to regionalization but that Port Washington does not need it at this time.

Trustee Nanette Melkonian said she, too, can see how there are benefits, but is suspicious. She agreed with Alvarez that the Port Washington School District was not in need of it.

Trustee Rachel Gilliar said she agreed with the board and voted to opt out, but would reconsider her “no” vote if the district’s administration expressed a need for regionalization. She said that has not been expressed.

“I think opting out and stepping back and seeing where this all goes is kind of a smart position for us here,” Gilliar said.

In other news, Shields provided updates on various other district initiatives and news Tuesday night.

This started off with his recognition of nine teachers who applied for retirement at the end of the year over the past month and a half, applauding them for their services and contributions to the school district. He said retirees will get a greater celebration in the spring

“They’ve been very dedicated to us in very different ways, but all exceptional,” Shields said. “And we will miss them but we’ll enjoy the next six and a half months we have with them.”

Shields also said the district’s recent feasibility study pursuit of transitioning Sousa Elementary School into a fifth and sixth grade school has stopped, but conversations will continue about bettering experiences for students.

He said the school conversion did not appear to be “viable” after assessing enrollment and facility space.

Shields also provided the the school district’s enrollment report, which is up. As of Dec. 11, student enrollment was at 5,326 students. This is ten more than the same time the year prior.