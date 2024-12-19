Assemblyman Ed Ra’s annual toy drive brings joy to local children

Students from Manor Oaks pictured with their teacher Ms. Christina Sciarrotto, principal Jane Ruthkowski and Assemblyman Ra (left).

A 20-foot U-Haul truck was filled with toys and delivered to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation and NYU Langone Hospital, spreading joy to children in need during the holiday season.

Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) praised the efforts of this year’s holiday drive.

“This toy drive is a shining example of the kindness and generosity that makes our community so special,” said Ra. “Seeing students, teachers, families and local organizations come together to bring smiles to children’s faces is heartwarming. Thanks to their incredible support, we were able to make this holiday season a little brighter for so many kids.”

“I want to thank everyone who donated a toy, the schools and libraries that served as collection points, and all the volunteers who helped make this effort a success. Filling a 20-foot U-Haul this year is a remarkable achievement!” Ra concluded.

Franklin Square, Garden City, Mineola, New Hyde Park, and Carle Place school districts all participated. In addition, toy collection bins were set up at several local libraries, including Franklin Square, Williston Park, Shelter Rock, and Hillside Public Library, ensuring residents across the district had convenient opportunities to contribute.

Ra represents the 19th District, which consists of Nassau County, including parts of the towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead.