Port Washington homes showcase variety and luxury

Three homes in Port Washington have recently sold, highlighting the diverse range of properties available in this desirable Long Island community. From a stunning estate in Sands Point to a charming colonial in the heart of the village, these sales illustrate the broad appeal of the area’s real estate market. Here’s a look at these notable sales, ranked by price.

58 Cornwells Beach Road, Sands Point – $4,125,000

Sold on October 30, 2024, for $4,125,000, this breathtaking property is a true sanctuary. Nestled on a 1.61-acre lot, 58 Cornwells Beach Road offers an unparalleled living experience with 5,455 square feet of living space. The custom-designed home features exquisite landscaping, resort-like amenities, and interior details that emphasize luxury at every turn.

The property includes a guest cottage, gazebo, built-in barbecue, in-ground pool with a spa, and a waterfall-pond, offering ample space for relaxation and entertaining. Additionally, the home is located across from a private path to the beach, providing deeded access to one of Sands Point’s most scenic shores.

This estate truly stands out, combining privacy, beauty, and convenience. The home is also conveniently located near the beach and features a spacious layout, ideal for both relaxation and entertaining. The price reflects the exceptional quality and location, making this one of the most coveted homes in the area.

14 Carlton Avenue, Port Washington – $1,050,000

A charming colonial on a peaceful street in Port Washington, 14 Carlton Avenue sold for $1,050,000 on December 9, 2024. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, built in 1928, is centrally located, just minutes from the train station, waterfront, and other local amenities.

The home features a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room with built-in cabinets, and an eat-in kitchen with a mudroom. Additional highlights include hardwood floors throughout, a walk-out basement with Bilco doors, and a detached two-car garage.

Set on a 0.36-acre lot, this home is perfect for those looking to balance suburban tranquility with the convenience of urban access. Its combination of classic colonial design and modern features provides an inviting atmosphere. The home’s proximity to public transit, schools and shopping makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a charming, practical home in the heart of Port Washington.

89 Harbor Road, Port Washington – $592,250

The least expensive of the recent sales, 89 Harbor Road sold for $592,250 on Dec. 18. This beautifully renovated colonial home, which was updated in 2021, offers a modern and open-concept design that’s perfect for contemporary living.

Inside, the home features a stylish kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. The living room is bright and welcoming, thanks to oversized windows that fill the space with natural light. A den, which can easily be converted into a bedroom, offers additional flexibility, while the new full bath and sliding doors to the backyard further enhance the home’s appeal.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is ideal for those looking for a modern and convenient living space in Port Washington. Its location provides easy access to the town, boating marina, pond park and shopping, making it an attractive option for those who want a low-maintenance home in a prime location.

These three recent home sales in Port Washington reflect the area’s diverse offerings, from luxurious estates to charming, updated homes. Whether buyers are looking for a sprawling property or a smaller, more affordable option, Port Washington continues to offer a variety of options to suit different lifestyles and budgets.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.