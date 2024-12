Father James Reiss; JoAnn Vitale, of RISE Life Services; Joan MacNaughton, of Schneps Media; Charles Evdos, CEO of RISE; Toni Cimino, of Schneps Media; Grace Crowley and Michelle Callahan, of RISE.

Schneps Media and the Long Island Press presented RISE Life Services with a $2,500 check at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Dec. 20 for their work across Long Island.

RISE Life Services, which operates 32 homes and multiple different programs and services across the island, serves those with developmental disabilities and their families. The not-for-profit was also the Charity Partner of the 2024 Long Island Press Power List.

To learn more about RISE Life Services, go to riselifeservices.org.