3 new restaurants to try this weekend

Here are three new restaurants on Long Island to try.

Looking for somewhere new to grab a bite? Check out one of these three new restaurants on the island.

Spycoast – Patchogue

Spycoast has been spotted on Main St. in Patchogue. Already having a location in Port Jefferson, this new addition to the nightlife of Patchogue is making its mark.

They offer several delicious options for their guests including deviled eggs ($12), braised short rib and polenta ($26) and cajun chicken sandwich ($17), proving to their customers that they are more than “just a bar.”

Sundays they have live music entertainment for their guests, along with several 12-inch televisions displayed throughout the room. Come down and see that they’re “keeping an eye” on!

76 W Main St, Patchogue, (631) 605-8900, spycoastpub.com/spycoast-patchogue

Barrotta Supper Club

Get ready for some delicious Italian-American cuisine right in Huntington. They’re here bringing nostalgia with vintage decor to throw you right back into New York City.

They offer family-style meals with crab cakes, tortellini carbonara and pan-roasted salmon. They host chef’s tastings and can even host your own private event. They also provide live music on Wednesdays through Sundays.

This new addition is sure to bring you back to Nonna’s kitchen. They offer wine tastings and have gift cards available for purchase.

69 Wall St, Huntington, (631) 629-2229, barrottasupperclub.com

Vintage Mirchi

Grab a bite from this new Asian fusion restaurant that opened its doors on Dec. 4. It has everything from Pakistani to Chinese to Indian cuisine.

They have a wide variety of options including goat curry ($20.99), butter chicken ($14.99) and saag paneer ($12.99). They also offer some halal options as well. There are several dessert options too, like fried oreos ($5.99) and kheer ($3.99).

This sit-down restaurant was just the addition Hicksville needed. If you’re interested in traveling through the flavors of Asia, look no further than Vintage Mirchi.

217 Bethpage Rd #24, Hicksville, (516) 580-2601, instagram.com/vintagemirchi