Sewanhaka’s Floral Park Memorial High School hosts food drive and fundraiser for Island Harvest

Floral Park Memorial High School’s Student Council assisted those in need during the holiday season by hosting a food drive for Island Harvest from Nov. 18 to Dec. 12.

Due to the generosity of students and staff, 2,450 pounds of non-perishable food items will be delivered to local food banks and shelters, supporting 2,041 meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity on Long Island.

Along with the food drive, the student council hosted an Ugly Sweater Day fundraiser, raising $500 for Island Harvest. This donation enabled the organization to support an additional 1,000 meals.

President Umamah Shahbaz and adviser Christina Dierlam lead the student council.