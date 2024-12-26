12 essentials to set you up for New Year’s success

It’s rarely a bad idea to reset and take inventory of the good, the bad, and what we hope to change. This time of year inevitably thrusts those thoughts upon us as we inch our way to 2025. Whether 2024 worked out better or worse than we hoped, there’s a fresh start — at least to some extent — on deck, and that’s worthy of celebration.

We’ve got you covered with essentials to ring in the new year, whether that involves a late-night Champagne fest or staying cozy with the family at home.

1.) You no longer have to shell out three figures (or more) to get on-trend denim thanks to brands like Judy Blue. The inclusive brand is sold at a long list of retailers like Blue Iris (1499 Bellmore Ave., Bellmore) and their styles range from high-waisted skinny jeans to relaxed boyfriend fits to flare styles. They even have unique features like built-in tummy control to help smooth out the midsection.

2.) Head over to Ulta Beauty in Massapequa (5252 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park) to snag the latest nail polish shades from Zoya. We’re especially loving Axelle, a popping red with a metallic gold finish that’s perfect for adding a party vibe to any outfit. Plus, as with all the brand’s products, this shade is a big 10-free professional, vegan-friendly, natural nail formula.

3.) For the ultimate in New Year haircare, consider the recently launched Silk’n SilkyStraight and Silk’n SilkyAir Pro. The Silk’n brand, which is sold at, among others, Macy’s in Garden City (630 Old Country Rd., Unit A3, Garden City), is known for making epic styling tools that minimize damage while working to dry and/or style hair quickly (their blow dryer has a concentrated airflow that reaches up to 47 mph) – perfect for a 2025 styling session, no matter what look you’re going for.

4.) Bring in the ball-drop vibes with these unique pumps from Jimmy Choo, which you can shop at the brand’s Americana Manhasset boutique (2110E Northern Blvd., Manhasset). Made from glossy patent leather, they have a 95mm heel.

5.) The lightweight Zimmermann Illustration Flounce Mini Dress is perfectly suited to ring in the new year with its bold front bow. This look and many similar ones at the brand’s Americana Manhasset boutique (2036A Northern Blvd., Manhasset).

6.) It doesn’t get more glamorously sexy than Gucci Beauty Rouge À Lèvres Mat in Rosso Ancore. It’s the perfect final touch to seal in the new year with a memorable kiss. You can find Gucci Beauty at Sephora stores across Long Island.

7.) If you’re the type to run into 2025 with a midnight sprint, do it in style with one of Mission’s Cooling Performance Hats. It’s not the most common way to slide into the new year, but it will certainly set a solid foundation. Shop the brand’s hats at Walmart, Lowe’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods across Long Island.

8.) Post-run, consider The Body Lab, a frugal brand with a luxe feel. They offer customized body care via individual fragrance doses that you can mix and match to create your own bespoke fragrance for your body wash and body lotion. You can shop them at Walmart (77 Green Acres Rd. S., Valley Stream).

9.) Another great buy that you can find at Walmart stores across Long Island are PatPat’s holiday pajamas. With over 150 styles, this collection offers something for just about every style and you can have the whole family in on the fun. Whether it’s cozy movie nights, holiday photos, or simply lounging with loved ones, they’re fun — and Instagram worthy. Options include classic two-piece pajama sets, onesies, and glow-in-the-dark pajamas. They also have matching accessories like socks and scarves. Plus, this year they’re offering expanded adult sizing up to 3XL and more men’s styles.

10.) Sleep is fuel. Let 2025 be the year you take it seriously. Invest in a Bedgear mattress and even if your kids are waking you up at 3 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 a.m., and then some, you’ll somehow wake up at least somewhat refreshed and ready to stay up late enough to see the clock strike 12. You can shop their mattresses, bedding and more at the likes of Raymour & Flanigan (111 Windsor Pl., Central Islip).

11.) Shop the STAUD Eton Top at the brand’s East Hampton boutique (23 Newtown Lane, East Hampton). The all-over sequins can be dressed up with coordinating trousers and heels or dressed down with wide-leg pants and flats.

12.) Don’t forget the kids! Keep them upbeat and cozy as you ring in a happy and healthy new year with Lola and the Boys’ fabulous Rainbow Bows Puffer.

