While the Port Washington School District was preparing for a send-off of Superintendent Michael Hynes at the end of 2024, that send-off unexpectedly came early to the district when he was removed after being arrested in an alleged drunk driving incident.

Hynes announced his resignation from his post in a letter on Nov. 9

“During my tenure, I have been blessed to lead one of the premier school districts in New York State,” Hynes wrote. “During this time, you have worked collectively and collaboratively with our school board to establish systems and processes that have led to multiple improvements in our schools.”

In an interview with the Port Washington News, Hynes declined to comment on when he knew he wanted to step down or why he ultimately decided to. He confirmed, however, that the decision wasn’t rash and that it took time.

“An opportunity has presented itself, which is something I have never experienced so far in public education. This experience, I believe, will be good for me and my family,” Hynes said. He did not reveal any details about the new opportunity.

Just two weeks later, this announcement was overshadowed when Hynes was arrested in Sayville, his area of residence, after striking a motorcyclist with his car in what police alleged as a drinking and driving incident.

Hynes was driving a 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Railroad Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto Depot Street and crashed into a southbound 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Alberto Fernandez, 63, of Sayville.

Fernandez sustained serious injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Hynes was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Hynes was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and the following morning was arraigned in Suffolk’s First District Court in Central Islip, where he pleaded not guilty. He was released without bail.

On Nov. 25, the day after his arrest, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Christopher Shields was appointed as acting superintendent.

Hynes comes from an elementary and special education background; he began his position in 2019, coming to the Port Washington School District after serving in the same role from 2014 to 2019 at Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District.

While the Port Washington Union Free School District is ending the year in a superintendent limbo, it has begun the process of hiring a new one in the new year.

The board approved a $23,500 contract Friday with School Leadership LLC to conduct a superintendent search.

Board of Education President Adam Smith said they have met with the company, which is currently making a schedule for community-based engagement.

Smith said updates via a website will come after the winter break, but there will be many opportunities for the community to take part in the selection process. He said these opportunities will most likely take place in the latter half of January.

Shields said as interim superintendent he is taking on a visible role to ease the transition while the district awaits the new hiring.