9 oh-so-adoptable pals who want to ring in the new year with you!

With so many adorable animals in need of homes, it’s easy to feel tempted to bring one into your family. Before bringing home a new best friend, it’s essential to ensure you’re ready to provide the love, time and resources required to give an animal a forever home, not just a home for the holidays.

Available for adoption at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

*Special Request* The curious case of Benjamin Button starts with this sweet young guy who already has been through so much in his little life. He was brought into the shelter by a Good Samaritan covered head to toe in paint, starving, shaking and completely emaciated. Benjamin Button was immediately sent to an emergency clinic to be stabilized, only to return to the shelter where he feels extremely overwhelmed.

Benjamin needs an experienced foster who can help him through these current challenges. The chaotic shelter environment which typically includes constant barking of dogs, panic alarms and overall noise pollution are terrifying him and this little guy can’t afford to lose his appetite. Benjamin Button is only 5 months old and really needs a happy ending to his sad story.

If you are a currently approved foster at the town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, please contact the foster department directly. If this is your first time fostering, please email foster@hempsteadny.gov . For more information, please reach out to the shelter’s rescue coordinator at Rescue@hempsteadny.gov

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Butterball; a smorgasbord of purr-fection! This handsome, portly, domestic short-haired brown tabby, is a six-year-old boy who comes equipped with a banquet of love to give one lucky family. Butterball lived in a home until the owner moved, only to abandon him and his other feline friend companions. Despite his heartbreak and desertion, Butterball is ever so sweet, and in search of his forever home where he can bring endless joy and laughter to one lucky family!

While at first encounters, Butterball may appear to be on the shy side. However, with a little patience and gentle persuasion to earn his trust, will culminate into a jumbo-sized dose of unconditional love and loyalty. If his rotund personality is the total package for you, then the sweet sound of Butterball’s endearing purr and endless devotion is the icing on the cake. It is nearly impossible to resist Butterball’s charming nature once he trusts you. Simply put, this is one of the most lovable and huggable best buds you will ever meet!

Butterball would thrive in a serene home with older children, mellow dogs and cats. While his size and stature make him unique and adorable, he will need a family that will support him in sticking to a healthy diet to help him meet his weight loss goals for the new year.

If you are interested in meeting Butterball, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with this little fella in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Adoption Special* 50% off all animal adoptions (4 months & older) starting this Saturday 12/21 through Tuesday 12/24.

Handsome Ghost is a three-year-old Terrier mix looking for a patient, experienced owner to help him thrive. Originally from Louisiana, he’s back at Animal League America and ready for a fresh start. Ghost would love a quiet home with a fenced-in yard to explore safely. Loud noises can make him nervous, so a calm neighborhood is best. He’s good with both dogs and cats—just bring any resident pups for a meet-and-greet first!

*Senior Alert* Teddy is a 14-year-old Pomeranian mix who came to Animal League America after Hurricane Helene in Florida, and he’s ready to find his forever home! This sweet senior gets along with just about everyone, especially with older children. He has a heart murmur and arrhythmia, but don’t worry—his care for this condition will be covered after adoption. Teddy does have some separation anxiety, so he’ll thrive with someone who can give him lots of love and attention.

Say hello to Beauty! This adorable 6-month-old terrier mix comes from Texas and is ready to find her forever home. She’s playful and loving once she feels comfortable but needs a patient adopter to help her adjust. She’d do best in a suburban/rural setting and with older children. Could this beauty be the one for you?

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Rascal! This nine-year-old Shepherd mix has had a tough journey and is ready for his forever home. Originally adopted as a puppy, he was reclaimed last year and brought back into Animal League America’s care. Rascal needs a quiet suburban or rural home with a tall, fully-fenced yard — he’s quite the jumper! He’d do best with someone experienced with dogs like him and older children. If you’re ready to give this senior boy the golden years he deserves, come meet him!

Who can say where the road goes for momma Enya, a beautiful local find who recently arrived with her four kittens in tow. Only time will tell, but Animal League America feels very confident that this gentle lady’s hopes of a real home for herself is on the horizon. As the only pet, she will shine with the confidence of never having to feel insecure about her safety again. Want to travel with Enya down a new road towards happiness and watch your love grow together?

What’s past is past for Elsbeth, a stunning local rescue with an eye to the future. An offering of treats is like a promise that you’ll always be there for each other. If her demure sweetness isn’t enough to seal the deal between you, just try to resist her delightful, mismatched socks! Elsbeth was born to make you smile, and you’ll want to make plenty of room in your heart for her because that’s where she intends to stay furever!

When a minor health crisis put Whisk in peril, Animal League America jumped at the opportunity of providing him a safe place to land. Now fully recovered, Whisk definitely knows he’s safe with his shelter friends while we help him find a new beginning. Who could possibly resist this purrfect tabby wonder? Whisk is a great choice for first time adopters. Don’t miss out on whisking up some magic with Whisk today!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!