Local News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Tradition of sports, regionalization opt outs, and more

New Hyde Park’s family tradition of sports success

New Hyde Park senior Ava Orbon is closing in on 1,000 points in her career. Photo courtesy of New Hyde Park H.S.

The driveway of the Orbon house in New Hyde Park was filled with shouts, arguments and more than a few stray elbows connecting with a sibling’s jaw.

Jericho schools opt out of state regionalization

The Jericho Board of Education votes to opt out of regionalization. From let to right, Christopher Foresto, Divya Balachandar, Jill Citron, Jennifer Vartanov, Samuel Perlman
The Jericho Board of Education votes to opt out of regionalization. From let to right, Christopher Foresto, Divya Balachandar, Jill Citron, Jennifer Vartanov, Samuel Perlman (Jericho Union Free School District)

The Jericho Union Free School District will not be participating in state’s regionalization initiative after a unanimous vote from the board of education on Dec. 20. The district will pursue legal action against the state for failure to meet its demands.

Two from Brooklyn arrested in $140K Hicksville robbery

Two Brooklyn men suspected of robbing $140,000 from a man outside a bank in Hicksville this summer were arrested last week by Nassau County police.

Julius Pearse, leader in Nassau African American community, dies at 91

Long Island nonprofits adjust, adapt fundraising

long island nonprofit fundraising sector
The pandemic changed every business field — and nonprofits are no exception.

