Adopt one of these purr-fect pets for 2025

Cashmere and Felt are two of the adoptable cats and dogs that want a new home this new year!

The New Year is the perfect time to embrace new beginnings and commitments. For many, that means adding a new furry friend to the family. These cats and dogs are ready to start their own new chapter, bringing love, joy, and companionship to a home like yours. So don’t wait — adopt any one (or more) of these adorable animals today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Spark! This four-year-old Shepherd mix with adorable standout ears is looking for his forever home. Spark has been adopted twice and returned through no fault of his own, so Animal League America is determined to find him the perfect match. He’d thrive with an experienced dog owner due to some mild resource guarding. Spark gets along well with other dogs and cats but needs a doggy meet-and-greet before heading home. He has a skin allergy condition (Atopy), but don’t worry—our medical staff will have it covered if it flares up. Spark is great with kids 14+ and requires a meet-and-greet with all household members.

Winnie is an eight-month-old Shepherd mix who came to us from Louisiana. She’s sweet but a little shy, so she’ll need a home with a fully fenced yard to help her build confidence. Winnie does well with other dogs but will need a playdate at Animal League America before heading home. She’d thrive with an experienced owner who understands fearful behaviors. Winnie also likes kids but would do best with those over 10.

Creed is a two-year-old Hound mix who comes from Louisiana as a puppy. The last of his litter still waiting for a home, Creed has grown into a confident and lovable favorite among staff and volunteers. He needs an experienced owner familiar with large breeds to continue his training. Creed thrives in quieter suburban or rural settings and would love a doggy sibling—just bring them by for a meet-and-greet first. He’s great with kids 12+ and would need to meet all household members before adoption.

*Double Adoption* The beginning of two-month-old local rescues Cashmere and Felt’s lives may have been dramatic, but the future is going to be carefree once they find the loving home they deserve. A quick stop in an expert foster home to help them brush up on human relationships was all they needed to assure them that we’re on their side. A cat-experienced family with older children would be the perfect fit for them.

Animal League America came across little 3-legged Mila when she limped her way into the local municipal shelter. Now safe at Bianca’s Furry Friends, Mila is experiencing the love and care she’s always deserved. She’s a bundle of gratitude, often peeking out from her cozy cubby to watch the world. With just a warm welcome, Mila will happily hop over for some well-deserved ear rubs! This sweet girl is ready to leave her tough past behind and start a new chapter with a loving family to adopt her. A home with older children will help her feel secure and loved.

Greta Gerwig is looking for a new direction for her life. Originally rescued from a southern municipal shelter, and recently returned due to allergies, this shy little lady instinctively knows she’ll have to push herself out of her comfort zone if she’s going to be noticed. Still, she can’t wait to be discovered by a family committed to caring for her. Want to make Greta shine as the star of your family? You’ll be the hero she’s been waiting for, but please don’t make her wait much longer. She deserves a starring role in your family right now!

Seven-month-old Fran is feeling fabulous now that vets have performed an entropion repair to relieve her of the pain she’s endured her whole life. That kind of loving care was new to this sweet little girl from upstate NY, but she’s getting used to gentle handling from her human friends. Now that she’s comfortable, Fran is looking for the final stop in her journey: your home!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Thimble is a tiny girl but makes up for it with her big personality. She loves to run laps around the room and play with her siblings. Thimble does cute little hops when she gets excited like a bunny! She is very sweet and enjoys snuggling with you. She would love a home where she can play all day and snuggle with you at night.

Ellie is a very sweet and affectionate two-year-old cat with a gentle and loving nature. She has a calm demeanor and enjoys spending time lounging in the sun and bird-watching. Ellie loves receiving attention, whether it’s through gentle pets or simply sitting by your side. Ellie has a condition known as Pica, where she will eat plastic, and she has environmental allergies. Both can be managed easily. Her soft purrs and expressive eyes make her a delightful companion who brings warmth and comfort to everyone she meets. Ellie is good with other cats, too.

Meet Kelani, an adorable three to four-month-old kitten with striking black stripes and swirls on a background of brown soft cottony fur. Kelani is affectionate and full of playful energy, bringing laughter with her amusing antics! She adores other cats, loves to explore, and can spend hours chasing the elusive red laser dot. While she may need a little time and patience to warm up to new situations and people, when she feels safe, she blossoms into a cuddly and loving companion. Kelani is the perfect mix of sweetness and fun, ready to find a home that will let her personality shine!

To adopt Thimble, Ellie or Kelani, complete our adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!