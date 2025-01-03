Jimmy Failla on comedy, family and navigating the spotlight

Fox Nation’s Night of Comedy is scheduled to air on Jan. 9. (Fox)

Comedian and Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla is bringing laughter to the forefront with Night of Comedy, a special event airing Thursday, Jan. 9, on Fox Nation. Recently taped at the Tilles Center in Brookville, the show features Failla and a lineup of comedic heavyweights delivering humor aimed at uniting audiences and offering a break from the stresses of daily life.

In a conversation full of humor and insight, comedian Failla shared his experiences as a host, comic and family man. From his latest comedy endeavors to balancing fame with family life, Failla spoke candidly, giving fans a glimpse into the life of a man who has turned laughter into a mission.

“It’s kind of the hook,” Failla explained, reflecting on his recent success. “If you have fun, it shows in the work. So it’s been a blast.” His infectious enthusiasm isn’t just for show—it’s the driving force behind his comedy career, one that has taken him from driving a cab to hosting national television and radio shows.

Failla’s comedic chops were recently on display at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, hosted by Sean Hannity on Dec. 5 at the Tilles Center, where the energy of the crowd reaffirmed his love for connecting with people through laughter.

“The energy in there was amazing,” he said. “Comedy is about sharing an experience and cartooning it. It lets everyone tune out the chaos for a bit. In a way, we’re helping people, but really, we’re helping ourselves.”

A Night of Comedy: bridging the divide

Failla is hosting the first-ever Night of Comedy show on Fox Nation, bringing together a lineup of comedic talent, including Jim Breuer, Adam Carolla and Anthony Rodia. Each comic brings a unique energy to the stage, and Failla takes pride in curating a diverse group for the event.

“Jim Breuer is this wild, physical comedian, famous for ‘Goat Boy’ on SNL,” Failla noted. “Adam Carolla, with his West Coast perspective, has been an inspiration to me since college. And Anthony Rodia, he’s so Italian it’s hilarious. If he wasn’t doing comedy, he’d be fixing horse races.”

When asked if his comedy resonates across political lines, Failla was adamant that it does.

“The loyalty is not to a party; it’s to humor,” he said. “To make people laugh, you have to be accessible. If you’re stuck in one ideology, you’re alienating half the room. Comedy is about finding the common thread.”

Failla offered an example of his humor that has bipartisan appeal: “Joe Biden is the only president in history who makes the sign language interpreter shrug. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, that’s funny because we’ve all noticed it.”

The court jester role

For Failla, the role of a comedian is akin to that of a court jester—bringing levity, not gravity, to life. He believes the comedy world is regaining its footing after a period of intense scrutiny.

“It’s wild to see comics scrutinized,” he said. “We took this job so we wouldn’t be taken seriously. But I feel like we’re getting back to that place. Comedy is supposed to bring people together.”

Despite the challenges of performing in an era of heightened sensitivity, Failla sees comedy as a unifying force.

“If you’re good, you’re not one-dimensional. It’s like music—you want everyone on the dance floor. A comedy show should feel like a time machine back to when life wasn’t so serious.”

Family support and a bigger mission

Failla credits his family for keeping him grounded, even as his career has skyrocketed.

“My family’s gotten bigger,” he joked. “A lot of people now claim we’re related. But for my immediate family, especially my son, it’s about teaching him the power of positive energy.”

Failla’s teenage son, Lincoln, has even joined him on his shows, which speaks to the family’s comfort with the spotlight.

“When you’re on a platform as big as Fox News, you’re a force multiplier,” Failla explained. “If you’re angry, you spread anger. If you’re fun, you spread fun. That’s the legacy I want—to be the guy who took the edge off.”

Failla takes pride in preparing his son for public appearances.

“He knows there are only three things to consider when answering questions on live TV: Is it fun? Is it funny? Does it reflect positively? That’s all we’re after.”

A comedian’s perspective

As the Fox Nations Night of Comedy Master of Ceremonies, Failla will open the show with his material before introducing each act.

“In between comics, I’ll do two or three minutes—a palate cleanser, so to speak,” he said. “It’s like Thanksgiving. I’ve brought home cool people who won’t ruin dinner.”

For Failla, comedy isn’t just a career; it’s a way of life. Whether reflecting on the 1980s or poking fun at the present, he views humor as a timeless remedy for life’s challenges.

“Comedy is about creating a space where people can forget their worries and just laugh,” he said. “It’s not about taking things seriously—it’s about taking things lightly.”

As Failla continues to balance the demands of his career and personal life, his message remains clear: Laughter is a universal language, one that bridges divides and uplifts spirits.

“If you want to be good as a comic, you have to bring people together,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about making people feel good—and that’s a mission worth sharing.”

Catch Night of Comedy on Thursday, Jan. 9, on Fox Nation (www.nation.foxnews.com/shows)