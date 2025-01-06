Melding art and metal with passion

In the world of welded art, creativity meets craftsmanship. For Jerry and Rebeka Boertzel, this fusion has become more than just a profession—it is a shared passion that has evolved from humble beginnings into a growing family business. Their journey from personal hobbies to commissioned artwork has left a lasting impact on the local Long Island community, creating pieces that speak not only to the skill of the artist but to the beauty of everyday objects transformed into unique works of art.

The couple’s artistic process is an intricate dance of collaboration, skill and a shared love for metalworking. Jerry, a self-taught welder from Sea Cliff, first discovered his passion for working with metal during high school.

“I was dealing with some personal issues at the time,” he recalls. “Welding became my therapy. I would go out to the garage and forget about time while working on various projects. It helped me focus on something meaningful.”

While Jerry’s metalworking began as a personal form of therapy, it soon blossomed into a professional craft. He was inspired by a Glenwood Landing artist, Tom Malloy, who mentored him and gave him verbal guidance in the art of welding.

“Tom’s work was beautiful, and he was a huge influence on me. He made me fall in love with welding even more,” Jerry says with gratitude. Malloy passed away a few years ago.

Jerry and Rebeka met at New York Technical School, where their respective backgrounds in architecture and engineering laid the foundation for a creative partnership. Rebeka, an architectural draftsman by trade and originally from Freeport, was equally drawn to the artistic potential of welding, even though she had never worked with metal before meeting Jerry.

“I’ve always been artistic,” she shares. “My parents enrolled me in private art classes when I was younger, but it wasn’t until I met Jerry that I began working with metal. It was something entirely new and it quickly became something I loved.”

Their first projects together were born from their shared desire to create. As Jerry refined his metalworking skills, Rebeka contributed her architectural knowledge and design ideas.

“We started collaborating on projects early on,” Rebeka explains. “Our backgrounds in architecture and engineering allowed us to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what we could create with metal. And since then, it’s been an amazing, ongoing process of growth.”

What began as personal projects grew into a professional venture. The Boertzels launched their business, offering not just sculptures and art pieces but functional works of art such as custom furniture and business signage. They also began to take on commissions for everything from memorial sculptures to home décor.

“It’s a little bit of both,” Jerry says of their approach. “Sometimes we create pieces based on our vision and other times, clients come to us with specific ideas. We love working with people to bring their visions to life. We’ve had requests for all sorts of projects, including custom furniture and artistic sculptures.”

Rebeka, who handles many of the design elements, is quick to point out that their work isn’t limited to metal.

“We love pushing ourselves to work with different materials. It’s not always about metal; sometimes we incorporate wood or paint into our projects. We constantly challenge ourselves to try new things,” she explains.

One of the most rewarding aspects of their business is the ability to connect with others and give their ideas life. “We’ve had people come to us with the most incredible stories,” Rebeka says. “For instance, a woman from Switzerland once commissioned us to create a cat sculpture from spoons. We called it the ‘Itty Bitty Swiss Kitty.’ It was such a unique project, and it’s incredible knowing that piece now lives halfway around the world.”

The couple’s work is equally diverse in scale. From small jewelry pieces and keychains to larger-than-life sculptures, the Boertzels are constantly expanding their creative horizons. “We’ve done some small things, like necklaces and keychains, which are perfect for craft fairs,” Jerry shares. “But, for the most part, we create art that’s meant to make a statement, whether it’s a large sculpture or a custom-built piece of furniture.”

One of the most memorable projects they’ve worked on is their “Fancy Gentleman” sculpture, a life-sized statue created from reclaimed materials. The figure, which draws inspiration from the past, is one of several versions the Boertzels have worked on. “We’ve created different versions of the fancy gentleman, and there are more ideas in the works,” Jerry notes. “It’s a fun project and it’s amazing to see how much people appreciate it.”

In addition to creating for private clients, the Boertzels are active in their community. They’ve donated artwork to fundraisers and charity events and they’ve been involved in projects that give back in meaningful ways. For instance, Jerry and Rebeka are currently discussing a potential collaboration with a local horse stable for a chariot-themed display piece.

“It’s one of those long-term conversations, but it’s something we’re excited about,” Rebeka says.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple always makes time for their growing family in Medford. With five children and a sixth on the way, balancing family life and work can be challenging, but it’s also part of the fun.

“Our kids are getting interested in the business too,” Rebeka shares. “They come up with their ideas, and we’re even teaching them jewelry-making techniques. It’s amazing to see their creativity come to life.”

For those interested in seeing their creations up close, the Boertzels offer private showings by appointment.

“We’ve always liked the personal touch,” Rebeka says. “We want people to know they’re getting something truly unique.”

The Boertzels’ journey in welded art has been a testament to their love for creating, their desire to connect with others and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what art can be. Whether they’re creating a small keychain or a life-sized sculpture, their work reflects a deep passion for both the process and the final product. With the continued support of their community and the growing involvement of their children, the Boertzels are sure to continue making their mark in the world of welded art for years to come.

Their website, WeldedMetalArt.com, serves as a hub for their creations, showcasing their work and offering an easy way for customers to contact them. Jerry and Rebeka are also happy to work directly with clients who wish to commission custom pieces.