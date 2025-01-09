Quantcast
Community Events
Hicksville

Shelly Duvall’s final movie ‘The Forest Hills’ plays closing night of Showcase Cinemas

By Posted on
shelly duvall the forest hills
The creators of ‘The Forest Hills’ include Associate Producer Mike Gencarelli, Director Scott Goldberg, Executive Producer Elliott Dreznick, Lead actor Chiko Mendez and Executive Producer Nick Graystone.
Ed Shin

Shelley Duvall‘s final movie, “The Forest Hills,” was screened at the final showing at Broadway Multiplex at the Broadway Commons in Hicksville.

The Forest Hills is a horror/thriller featuring the final acting performance of Shelley Duvall. It also features Edward Furlong, famous for playing the role of John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Dee Wallace (of E.T. and Cujo) and Long Island native Felissa Rose (of Sleepaway Camp).

The film will be screening again on Long Island next fall. It is currently available to watch on streaming sites including Amazon Prime, Fandango at Home and YouTube.

shelly duvall the forest hills
The cast and crew joined with their freinds and family to watch ‘The Forest Hills.’Ed Shin

About the Author

