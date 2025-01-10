Two Syosset students named Regeneron Scholars

Syosset High School’s Michael Ren and Winston Zhou were named 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars, an international science and math competition for high school seniors. The two are among 300 students to receive a $2,000 award.

“Our entire research team is incredibly proud of Michael and Winston for being recognized as scholars,” said Syosset High School lead research facilitator Heather Hall. “Their dedication, curiosity and innovative thinking reflect the very best of what our students embody.”

Ren and Zhou were selected from nearly 2,500 U.S. and international high school students who submitted original research in critically important scientific fields of study. Regeneron Scholars are selected based on their research, leadership skills, community involvement, and academic commitment.

Ren completed his research at the high school under the direction of Erin O’Rourke. Winston Zhou was mentored by an outside researcher virtually while conducting his research in-house under the direction of Xiaodi Wang and Neal Hagan.

Ren and Zhou were among 41 Syosset students who submitted to the research competition. Ren’s project focused on improving bacterial infection treatments, and Zhou’s project focused on enhancing El Niño-Southern Oscillation forecasting.

On Jan. 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., on March 6-12.