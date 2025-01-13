Mineola students travel to South Korea for science research collaboration

Eight Mineola learners were part of the U.S. National High School Science Delegation that traveled to Seoul, South Korea, last November. The trip was the culmination of a research and education collaboration that the students participated in with ACES International and the Korea Foundation for Science and Creativity.

Beginning last spring, Mineola students were partnered with students from Kangwon Science High School in Seoul and brainstormed on a collaborative research project.

The project, “An Evaluation of Photosynthesizing Marine Organisms as a Nature Inspired Solution for Reversing Ocean Acidification,” included multiple virtual meetings with their South Korean counterparts as they reported progress and findings and shared feedback.

Upon arrival in South Korea, the students met their research counterparts and visited their school. The groups shared the results of their investigations and brainstormed future project ideas.

During the trip, the students also explored cultural sites such as the Changdeokgung and Gyeongbokgung palaces, Jogyesa Temple, Bukchon Hanok Village and Gwangjang Market. A highlight was making Bulgogi Kimbap, Korean seaweed rice rolls, alongside their Korean friends, during a culinary experience.

Mineola High School research teacher Jessica Carlson, who accompanied the learners on the trip, was proud of the work the students put in prior to the trip and how well they represented themselves to their global audience.

“They learned so much about the process of research by participating in this international collaboration,” said Carlson. “It was inspiring to see their interaction with their Korean colleagues and to witness their joy in the discovery and exploration of the rich Korean culture as we visited. This travel experience expanded their perspective of the world and will only expand their hearts to be more compassionate members of our global society.”