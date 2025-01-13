Norber sworn in despite election controversy

Assemblyman Daniel Norber was sworn into his seat on Jan. 1 despite controversy after his victory last fall over whether or not he violated state election law.



Norber became the first member of the minority Republican Party in the Assembly to represent the 16th District, which includes Great Neck, North Hills, parts of Roslyn, Manhasset, and Port Washington in more than 50 years.

“As your assemblyman, I’m ready to tackle pressing challenges for Long Island residents,” said Norber. “The rise in crime, driven by lax bail laws and the flood of synthetic opioids into our communities, are devastating families. We must fund our police, stop the inflow of dangerous drugs and keep illegal guns off our streets.”

Norber defeated incumbent Democrat Gina Sillitti by 1,000 votes to win the 16th Assembly District on Nov. 5, completing a near sweep of Assembly seats by Republicans in Nassau County over Democrats.



During the campaign, Norber’s priorities included crime and safety, immigration, improving life for the middle class, small business and economy, healthcare, seniors, education, veterans, and Israel.



Norber blamed current immigration policies for affecting local municipalities and burdening them financially.

“Hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants have taken advantage of our asylum process, welfare system and legal process here in the state. As the son of immigrants, I believe in a fair system that doesn’t let people skip the line,” Norber said.



Another one of Norber’s priorities is affordability. He promised to fight higher taxes and increasing costs, saying that “Long Islanders deserve relief. Inflation, supply chain shortages and rising energy costs are making life harder for working-class New Yorkers,”



Norber said that he was looking to the state’s future.



“I look forward to working across the aisle to achieve common-sense results residents are looking for. I feel as if I have a wealth of experience that connects me to the issues my fellow Long Islanders are facing, and I look forward to bringing a level-headed approach to Albany,” Norber said.

A good government group filed a report with Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz seeking an investigation into whether Norber engaged in voter fraud as well as perjury in the second degree.



The report was filed by Concerned Citizens of NY-03, a group that was formed in early 2023 following revelations that former member of Congress George Santos had lied about major parts of his background and experience.

The report alleges that Norber, in a public social media post, disclosed that he voted in Queens County on Nov. 7, 2023, less than 12 months before the Nov. 5, 2024 election.



Under state election law, a candidate must live in the district they are running to represent at least one year before the election.



The group argued that based on his public statements, Norber moved to Nassau County in September 2023 and enrolled his children in Great Neck schools in October that year by filing a Certificate of Residency with the school.



The report mentioned that at least one complaint has been filed with the Nassau County Board of Elections accusing him of being ineligible to serve as an assemblyman and that in response Norber produced a lease as proof of his residency in Nassau County.

Norber is going to serve as a member on the committees for aging, governmental operations, health, housing, labor and small business, according to his website.