Manhasset High School seniors Emily Zhao (left) and Julian Sethna (right) have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search

Manhasset High School seniors Julian Sethna and Emily Zhao were named as semifinalists in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search, a global program of Society for Science.

The two students are among just 300 students to be named worldwide in the prestigious science and math competition.

Julian was selected for his project titled “Cardiometabolic Health in Asian American Children.” Emily was selected for her project titled “Piezocatalysis with Optimized Turbulent Flow in Hydro Turbine for Eutrophication Remediation.”

According to the Society for Science, scholars are selected based on their “outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendations.”

Regeneron Scholars are each awarded $2,000 for themselves and $2,000 to support science and research at Manhasset High School.

From the select pool of semifinalist scholars, 40 finalists will then be selected. Finalists will be announced on Jan. 23.

These students will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., later this March.

The Manhasset Public Schools congratulated Julian and Emily for their outstanding achievement in the Regeneron competition, wishing them both the best of luck as they continue in the competition.