The Great Neck Public Schools are implementing media and news literacy programs, which Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Stephen Lando is being used in every course throughout all grades.

Lando presented a report outlining the programs for each school level to the Great Neck Board of Education at its meeting on Jan. 14.

Media literacy is taught in all grades from pre-K through senior year. Lando said the curriculum advances through the grades.

The program was initiated when Superintendent Kenneth Bossert was introduced to the district two years ago. The district then began a partnership with SUNY Stony Brook University’s Howard Schneider and the university’s Center for News Literacy.

Media literacy has been implemented in the district’s curriculum over the past two years.

The curriculum starting in elementary school is focused on awareness, truth and verification, news versus opinion, fairness, balance and bias.

“Pre-K and kindergarten are not too young for children to learn about digital literacy and readership skills, making safe choices on the internet, balancing screen time – yes, they know how they feel when they watch too much TV and when it’s time to stop – building a positive digital footprint and communicating with kindness whether in person or online,” Lando said.

For middle school students, the curriculum is provided to them through a course but also integrated into all of their classrooms. The latter is exemplified through the analysis of data representation in math.

“Providing middle school students with a structured media literacy course empowers them to become informed, ethical and responsible participants in the digital and media-rich world, a necessity in preparing students for their future personal, academic and professional lives,” Lando said.

This is the first year the media literacy course has been provided in the Great Neck middle schools after being developed last summer.

Media literacy is also integrated throughout the district’s high school courses, including lessons on discerning images produced by artificial intelligence.

The district’s media literacy is taught through a simple acronym, “SIFT”: stop, investigate the source, find better coverage and trace content to its original context.

While Lando joked that his presentation on media literacy was shorter than many he had provided in the past, it was too his last presentation offered to the district.

Lando announced over the summer that he would be retiring from his position in the district – which he has held for the past 17 years.

The Board of Education meeting on Jan. 14 was the last he would be in attendance for.

Bossert and the Board of Education honored Lando for his commitment to the district, presenting him with a plaque to express their gratitude for his impact. The audience erupted in a standing ovation to acknowledge his dedication.

“His vision, his passion, his enthusiasm and his care have led this district to heights that are immeasurable,” Bossert said. “This district of Great Neck is without comparison in our region, and it doesn’t happen by accident. We need talented educators, we need dedicated board members and we need strong leadership in key positions to obtain the heights in which we do. And a big part of the formula for success in Great Neck for almost two decades has been Dr. Lando.”

Lando thanked the board for their acknowledgment and praise.

“First, I will cherish the plaque. More than that, I will cherish the heart that is behind the plaque,” Lando said. “So President Toch, members of the board, Dr. Bossert, I will display it proudly, and as I look at it, what I will feel is the heart that is behind it.”