James H. Vernon School hosts Atlantis Project Symposium

On Jan. 14, James H. Vernon School’s Atlantis Program students showcased their independent study projects during the annual Atlantis Project Symposium. Family members were invited to the gym, which had been transformed into a vibrant exhibit space, to view the creative and thought-provoking displays and engage with students about their work.

The Atlantis Program, led by teacher Joanne Loring, is an enrichment initiative for students in grades 4-6 who meet the program’s qualifications.

Each grade level focuses on a specific aspect of independent study and research, fostering academic curiosity and critical thinking skills. Fourth-grade students are introduced to the research process, with an emphasis on developing strong research questions. The fifth-grade curriculum focuses on understanding the role of an expert in research and its application, and sixth graders explore creating projects for action, emphasizing innovation and unique approaches.

Each student approached their research question in a way that reflected their interests and skills, using a variety of mediums to present their findings. Some students built Google Sites to document their discoveries, while others utilized tri-fold boards or crafted books.

Among the diverse projects were these impressive examples:

Designing an adoption package about endangered animals featuring crocheted animals and patterns to raise awareness and funds for conservation.

Creating an interactive board game for players and their dogs, aimed at teaching effective training techniques while fostering teamwork.

Investigating the influence of colors and designs in art therapy approaches for individuals with ADHD.

Developing an engaging picture book comparing Cinderella characters across various cultures, highlighting their unique traits.

The symposium exemplifies the school’s commitment to fostering curiosity, innovation, and a love of learning. By encouraging students to explore topics they are passionate about, the Atlantis Program enriches their education and nurtures future leaders and problem-solvers.