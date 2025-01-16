Nassau County to vote on transfer of Stillwell Park, $6M share of upgrades

As the county Legislature gears up for its Jan. 27 meeting, Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker is urging Nassau to contribute $6 million to Stillwell Park upgrades. The upgrades to the park are “long-overdue,” he said.

Legislative committees voted on Jan. 7 to transfer the park’s control from the county to the Town of Oyster Bay. The park, located in Woodbury, is 287 acres and contains biking trails, sports fields and open space.

“My constituents have been clamoring for this agreement for more than five years, and the fact that we have taken an important step toward enhancing this youth sports hub and preserving one of Nassau County’s pristine natural treasures is very gratifying,” Drucker said in a release.

The upcoming improvements, expected to cost $12 million, will be funded by the county and the town, which have both committed to paying $6 million, according to Drucker’s office.

The county has set aside $3 million for the project, which was secured by the minority caucus in 2019, the office said. The remaining $3 million depends on bond authorization, which will be voted on at the Legislature meeting later this month.

Drucker’s office said, “a 13-member supermajority vote is required to pass bond authorization items.”

Drucker said thousands of children and families use the park’s sporting facilities each year. He said the county’s expected $3 million should be allocated for in the 2025 Capital Plan.

“We have to make sure the additional $3 million from the County side is going to be provided for in the 2025 Capital Plan, and I urge County Executive Blakeman to meet with the Democratic Minority Caucus to complete the capital plan and deliver resources not just for Stillwell Park, but for critical infrastructure projects all across Nassau County,” Drucker said.

In addition to the $12 million invested by the town and county, state Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz secured a $100,000 grant from the state for the a dog park to be added to the park’s facilities.

The Town of Oyster Bay said the first stage of renovations depends on the ownership transfer from the county to the town. Once that is completed, the town will develop site plans for the park. The final vote to approve the intermunicipal agreement between the town and county can be voted on at the Jan. 27 legislature meeting.

