Introduction to computer science and robotics at school

In January 2025, third-grade students continued to explore the basics of Computer Science and Robotics in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) at Glenwood Landing School.

“My students learned about sensors and how to use conditional coding to make robots respond to their environment,” said Elementary STEAM Teach, Ryan Bridgwood.

Bridgwood added, “Students put their skills to the test by programming robots to complete fun challenges like navigating obstacle courses and reacting to different events. Students collaborated to help improve their coding skills and solve various problems. These hands-on activities helped students build important skills like problem-solving and teamwork while getting excited about technology and engineering!”

Story submitted ty Shelly Newman and Ryan Bridgwood