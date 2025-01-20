Catholic Schools on Long Island: A Tradition of Faith, Excellence, Community

Through partnerships with organizations, such as Catholic Health, students learn the value of serving others. Students collected food and donated it to their local parish outreach programs to provide beverages, meals, and snacks to those facing food insecurity during the summer months.

Long Island’s Catholic schools have a longstanding tradition of cultivating lifelong learners, combining rigorous academics with a strong foundation in the Catholic faith. These schools are known for their small class sizes, close-knit community atmosphere and emphasis on safety and discipline, creating environments where students can thrive academically, socially and spiritually.

A robust Catholic education

Catholic schools on Long Island nurture a vibrant Catholic culture, integrating faith into all aspects of student life. Through the Word of Life series, students study Scripture, Christian anthropology, liturgical seasons and the lives of saints. The curriculum is enriched with interactive digital resources, making religious education engaging and accessible.

Students regularly participate in Mass, receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation and learn the importance of prayer. They also engage in spiritual practices such as Lectio Divina and the Rosary and participate in Eucharistic Adoration. Special events and retreats mark the church’s liturgical seasons, and the Feast of St. Agnes, patroness of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, is celebrated annually.

Catholic schools also emphasize service, with students involved in community outreach projects through partnerships with Catholic Charities and Catholic Health. These include initiatives supporting the elderly, veterans and those experiencing food insecurity.

Educators in these schools receive ongoing Catechetical Formation, participating in faith-building workshops and prayer groups, ensuring that both staff and students are supported in their spiritual growth.

Academic excellence

Long Island’s Catholic elementary schools are known for their academic rigor. Students are well-prepared for success in high school, with 100 percent acceptance rates into Catholic high schools. The curriculum includes theology, English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, world languages and physical education, all of which are enhanced by technology.

Students in middle school take high school-level Regents courses in science and math. Through the i-Ready program, students receive personalized lessons in ELA and math, allowing for tailored instruction based on each student’s needs. Teachers also collaborate across schools through the Curriculum Lead program, ensuring best practices are shared and that all students meet or exceed learning standards.

Technology plays a significant role in classrooms, with students in middle and upper elementary grades provided 1:1 devices. Younger students use iPads and Chromebooks to develop basic technology skills, while interactive whiteboards and robotics foster STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and mathematics) experiences.

The Aquinas program, unique to middle school, allows students to engage in year-long research projects, centered around a Bible verse. Students present their findings in the spring, with their work evaluated by educators from the Department of Education and local Catholic high schools.

Safe and supportive communities

Catholic schools provide safe, welcoming environments where students feel valued and supported. These schools focus on the development of the whole child—academically, socially, emotionally and spiritually. Students are encouraged to appreciate their unique qualities and learn to respect and collaborate with others.

Programs such as Second Step teach students essential life skills, including decision-making, goal-setting and conflict resolution. Assemblies and school activities also promote spiritual and moral character development.

Catholic schools offer extended day programs for working families. Students can complete homework with the help of certified teachers and engage in social activities. Extracurricular opportunities, including sports, drama, music and clubs, allow students to explore personal interests and develop new talents.

Here to stay

Catholic elementary schools on Long Island are committed to adapting to the needs of the communities they serve. The Tomorrow’s Hope Foundation provides scholarships to students from low-income backgrounds, ensuring access to a Catholic education for all. Schools regularly invest in capital improvements, providing safe, secure learning environments for years to come.

Catholic schools on Long Island remain a cornerstone of the community, offering students an education that integrates faith, academic excellence and moral development in a supportive and nurturing environment. These schools are here to stay, continuing to serve generations of students and families.

Charles, Austin and Guarnieri represent the Diocese of Rockville Centre.