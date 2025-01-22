Herricks Board of Education recognizes swim team, tenure recipients

At the Jan. 16 meeting, the Herricks Board of Education recognized the varsity girls’ swim team for winning the county championship and four outstanding educators recently recommended for tenure.

The varsity girls’ swimming team dominated the competition at the Nassau County championships, winning decisively in four events, including the 200-yard Free Relay, 50-yard freestyle, and 100-yard and 100-yard Breaststroke. Team members Isabella Chang, Kayra Patan, Maya Peitler, Ellie Wu, and Natalie Wu were congratulated by the board for this well-earned accomplishment.

In addition, the board recognized three members of the Herricks faculty who have been recognized for tenure. Honorees were director of mathematics Jimmy Zervas, high school counselor Sheena John and Denton Avenue Elementary School teacher Samantha Hersch.