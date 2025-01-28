The Beach Barn to open this year at former Steve’s Pier One site

A new restaurant is coming to the former site of Steve’s Pier One in Bayville, which closed in 2006. The Beach Barn, a seasonal restaurant, is set to open sometime this year, said property owner Leonard Gross.

“It’s an iconic location,” Gross said. The Beach Barn is a “family-oriented place” that will serve seafood at the waterfront location, Gross said.

Gross said he has owned the property for 15 years. Since then, various development plans have been proposed, but the village did not approve them due to overdevelopment concerns.

Steve Minicozzi said when he was elected mayor in 2022, he prioritized the site’s development and spoke with Gross shortly after he took office.

“When that restaurant closed, it affected all the other businesses,” he said.

The Beach Barn is a 6,000-square-foot restaurant that will be open in the spring and summer months, featuring a seafood-themed menu, live music performances and views of the Long Island Sound.

“I’m just excited that Bayville’s going to have what it needs to bring that whole town back,” Gross said

Gross said the space will have both outdoor and indoor seating, with large glass doors to showcase the waterfront location.

“It’s outdoor seating, indoor seating. You’re going to feel like you’re on the water, on the Sound, even from the indoors,” Gross said.

Gross said the Beach Barn will be similar to his two nearby restaurants: The Clubhouse in Bellmore and Teddy’s in Oyster Bay. Both restaurants serve seafood dishes, which will be carried over to the group’s Bayville location.

Gross said the new location will have a “brand new” feature. During the restaurant’s off-season, he said the space can be rented out for events such as weddings and birthday parties.

In addition to the restaurant, Gross is building three waterfront houses on an adjacent lot.

“It’s sensible development, and it’s going to be a beautiful seaside attraction for people to come— not just Bayville people, but people to come from all over,” Minicozzi said.

Gross said the Beach Barn is set to open in late spring or mid-summer this year

“We’re not going to rush it, it’s been long enough,” Gross said.

