New French restaurant, L’Etoile, to open in February

The Stellina Hospitality Group is set to expand in February with the edition of “L’Etoile” at 108 South St. in Oyster Bay

Stellina Hospitality Group will open its first French-inspired restaurant, L’Etoile, in February. The restaurant is set to open in Oyster Bay’s historic Snouder’s building, located at 108 South St.

“L’Etoile is an entirely new venture for Stellina Hospitality Group, as we have historically featured Italian food in our restaurants and bakeries,” said Maria DeLuca, a spokesperson for the group.

L’Etoile, which means “little star” in French, builds upon the Stellina name, which means “little star” in Italian.

The group’s previous locations all specialize in Italian food. L’Etoile marks the group’s first French-inspired venture.

Chef partner Fabrizio Facchini, who was born in Belgium and lived in Switzerland, will curate the menu.

“We take pride in offering the highest level of service, a beautiful ambiance at all of our locations, and delicious, authentic cuisine at all of our locations,” DeLuca said.

“We intend to do the same at L’Etoile, except this time with French food,” she said.

DeLuca said Facchini is passionate about French cuisine and will create an authentic menu at L’Etoile.

Facchini has been with the group since the first restaurant opened in 2022, DeLuca said.

Adriana and Tom Milana opened the restaurant group in 2022 with Stellina Ristaurante. Since then it has expanded to several neighboring towns.

“When we started Stellina Hospitality, I think it’s safe to say that we never anticipated to grow as quickly as we did,” DeLuca said.

The group owns Stellina Pizza & Bar and Casa Stellina, both located in Farmingdale, and Stellina Bakery & Cafe, located in Syosset.

In Oyster Bay, the group owns Stellina Ristorante, The Audrey and Sabrina’s Sweets & Creamery.

“When we first opened Stellina Ristorante in 2022, we all hoped that it would become a ‘little star’ in the town of Oyster Bay, and that is simply what it has become to all of us,” DeLuca said.

The newest addition, L’Etoile, is set to open in February.

“When the opportunity was presented to open a restaurant in the historic Snouder’s building, we simply could not refuse and knew we had to be a part of the project,” DeLuca said.

Snouder’s was established in 1884 and is the town’s oldest continuously operating business, DeLuca said.

“Between the incredible history of the building and the beautiful renovations, 108 South St. simply seemed like the perfect fit for Stellina Hospitality,” she said.

“The opening of L’Etoile in the historic Snouder’s Drug Store building is a shining example of how Oyster Bay continues to embrace its past while looking to the future,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino in a press release.

Tim Milana said L’Etoile will bring “the flavors of France to Oyster Bay, all while respecting the historic charm and significance of this remarkable site.”

For more information on the newest venture, L’Etoile, visit stellinahospitality.com.

“The journey has been nothing short of hard work, but we are so grateful for what our business has become,” DeLuca said.