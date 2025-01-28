Syosset ministry receives $50K grant for community outreach

Deputy Minority Leader Drucker with volunteers Janet Healey, Fran Gioia, Allen Clark, Donna Zaino and Father Michael Maffeo at St. Edward the Confessor Church’s Parish Social Ministry on Jan. 23.

The Social Ministry at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Syosset received a $50,000 grant for its community outreach and hunger-fighting initiatives. Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker presented the grant to the ministry leaders on Jan. 23, after the Legislature voted unanimously in December in favor of releasing American Rescue Plan Act funding in support of the 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization.

“On behalf of the St. Edward Confessor Church’s Parish Social Ministry, we extend our sincere gratitude to Legislator Arnold Drucker for his effort to award us with a generous grant of $50,000,” Donna Zaino, the parish’s Social Ministry coordinator, said in a press release. “This funding will significantly impact our ability to provide food, basic items of daily living and make a real difference to the people we serve in our community.”

“Grassroots efforts, like those powered by the dedicated and compassionate volunteers at St. Edward’s social ministry, are instrumental components of our efforts to combat food insecurity and ensure no Nassau County family goes hungry,” Drucker said in a release.

“I applaud the St. Edward’s social ministry for their continued philanthropic service to the greater Syosset community,” the Democrat said.