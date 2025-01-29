SHINE A LIGHT FOR CHARITY: The Guide Dog Foundation

Long Island Giving Help Together For Charity is my column where I shine a light on a different Long Island-based charity each month. For this column, I focus on the Guide Dog Foundation.

The Guide Dog Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that provides guide dogs and service dogs, free of charge, to improve the quality of life of people who are blind, have low vision, or other disabilities. Its services change people’s lives for the better, for example by helping them walk and cross the street independently, travel alone, embrace new experiences and more.

The Guide Dog Foundation has been offering its services for more than 75 years. Instructors from the Guide Dog Foundation work closely with people who are disabled, including people who are blind or visually impaired, to understand their specific mobility needs, and then carefully match them with a trained dog suitable to meet those particular needs.

When the dogs are ready, individuals attend a comprehensive 2-week in-residence training program held in Smithtown (home training is also available if necessary). Through this program, those in need receive specific training relevant to their particular home environment and lifestyle. After successful matching is achieved, the Guide Dog Foundation provides ongoing aftercare support.

The Guide Dog Foundation also trains facility dogs to provide animal-assisted therapy to support individuals in assisted living facilities, special education, medical rehabilitation, and psychiatric programs. These dogs are specially trained to work with a handler, and the dogs then help provide very meaningful rehabilitation and therapeutic services.

To qualify for a guide dog, applicants must be legally blind and be able to demonstrate the need for a guide dog to help them remain safe and effective in their everyday travel. Interested individuals can then apply for a guide dog through the Guide Dog Foundation’s online portal by answering certain questions and submitting supporting documentation such as a medical report from the applicant’s physician.

If you’d like to help the Guide Dog Foundation, you can do so by donating funds, hosting a community fundraising event, sponsoring programs or by otherwise volunteering your time.

Individuals can also volunteer to serve as part of the charity’s ‘Puppy Camp’ program, providing a temporary home for puppies in training, typically for 2-3 weeks at a time (no prior experience is necessary and the Guide Dog Foundation’s team of puppy advisors and staff will support you every step of the way).

For more information, or to apply for a guide dog or to be a volunteer, you can visit the Guide Dog Foundation’s website at https://www.guidedog.org.

Kayla Donnenfeld is a senior at Roslyn High School