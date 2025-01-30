Glen Cove High School announces top 10 students in Class of 2025

From left to right, Mert Suyabatmaz, Natalia Piasta and Isabel Basil

Glen Cove High School has announced the top 10 students in the Class of 2025, all of whom earned grade point averages of over 100 in their four years at the school. Among the 10, three students will be honored for their academic performance at graduation as the valedictorian, salutatorian, and honorarium.

“It’s truly an honor to recognize the top 10 students,” said high school principal Allen Hudson.

Mert Suyabatmaz, Natalia Piasta and Isabel Basil were named the top three students and were given the title of valedictorian, salutatorian and honorarian, respectively

All three of the students said the recognition showcases their dedication to their academics.

“Prioritizing my education for the past 4 years has been a significant part of my life, and I’m very proud to be recognized for it,” said Piasta.

“I’m humbled by this accomplishment and honor because it shows that not only does hard work pay off, but a strong work ethic is what will help me reach my goals in life,” said Basil, who is senior class president.

Suyabatmaz said the achievement taught him the importance of challenging himself.

“To me, this accomplishment is the manifestation of my mindset of ‘quality over quantity,’” he said. “I prefer to take fewer, more difficult courses rather than a larger quantity of easier courses because it is very fulfilling to overcome academic challenges.”

All three students said they are interested in science courses, and some plan to continue studying the subject in the future. Suyabatmaz said he wants to study chemistry in college and is considering pursuing medical school. Piasta said she wants to be a chemical engineer after earning a Master’s Degree in the field.

The students said the teachers at Glen Cove High School fueled their interest in STEM fields, with honors chemistry and honor geometry courses standing out in their academic careers, students said.

The students participate in a variety of extracurriculars, including honor societies, athletic teams, and volunteer work.

However, these three aren’t the only ones who have risen in the class rankings.

At the Jan. 8 board of education meeting, the district honored Suyabatmaz, Piasta, and Basil, as well as the seven other students who earned the highest grade point averages in the class: Mark Losee, Julia Petrizzo, Mia Mejia, Grace Guillen, Phoebe Pinder, Hannah Gansky, and Angelina Squarciafico.

Hudson said the students’ academic averages range from 106 to 104.

Superintendent Maria Rianna said the averages fall above 100 due to advanced course offerings, which provide a weighted average. Hudson said the top ten students excel in athletics, research, the arts, and other extracurricular activities in addition to their academics.

“They are among some of the best, the nicest students, here in the building,” Hudson said.

Rianna, who joined the district 12 years ago, said she met the Class of 2025 when they started in the district.

“They were in kindergarten when I first met them,” she said.

She addressed the 10 students at the board meeting:

“Watching you grow, it has just been such an honor,” she said. “I wish you all the very, very best,”