The Town of North Hempstead reported progress in its Building Department after four months of implementing reforms

The Town of North Hempstead’s Building Department is reporting greater efficiency in the wake of a series of reforms made since September, Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said.

“Many residents and contractors have struggled to complete building projects here for years,” DeSena said. “We’re now making that process as painless and efficient as possible.”

The town introduced eight Building Department reforms that would be rolled over over time.

The reforms included overhauling the intake communication model and breaking down the wall between the department and the public; evaluating Citizenserve, which is the software being used in the department; digitizing all the records; establishing a fair and efficient appeals process; restructuring assignment rotations for inspectors; assembling the supervisor’s advisory panel that will include those with first-hand experience in knowledge of a particular field such as architects, builders, contractors, retired building inspectors and judges; addressing expedited review; and establishing the Legacy Issue Resolution Committee.

Some reforms have started, including updates to its inbound phone system and the implementation of a help desk phone number. Building Department Deputy Commissioner Steven Haramis said this made it easier for individuals to contact the Building Department and get information in a “timely fashion.”

“Every single one of these calls is automatically logged by the phone system, and a report is generated each day so I can follow up on what action is being taken,” Haramis said.

For the first time in the building department’s history, communication has also been expanded under a new “open door policy.”

Now, residents and contractors can meet with Building Department employees before submitting building plans to have preliminary conversations. This can prevent issues down the line by getting guidance and answers to ease the application process, the town said.

The town also reassessed how work is distributed in the Building Department, as work was designated to certain inspectors by town council districts. The town said this garnered criticism, such as that it fostered favoritism, political influence and unfair work distribution.

“No other municipality does this because it makes absolutely no sense,” Council Member Dennis Walsh said. “Abandoning that practice is a must.”

Now, inspectors are divided to work equally and throughout all town council districts. Building Department staff are also trained in a diversity of expertise areas.

The Building Department is also preparing to digitize its records, which would allow staff to access records both in the office and remotely. The process has begun, but the town board’s approval of the digital scanning services is pending.

The reforms announced in September came seven months after the Nassau County Comptroller’s Office released its audit of the department, revealing multiple inefficiencies.

“We found significant operational deficiencies and have provided detailed recommendations that can help the Building Department improve efficiency and increase transparency,” Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips said. “In addition, the audit revealed that an attitude shift toward prioritizing constituent service would benefit the town, its residents and business professionals.”

DeSena requested the audit in July 2022 after winning her election in November 2021 after a campaign in which she focused on the need for department changes.

In 2007, five Building Department officials were indicted after a 16-month investigation by then-Nassau County District Attorney Kathleen Rice for receiving favors and payments in exchange for granting permits without inspections.

All five were later convicted, including former Commissioner David Wasserman. He was sentenced to one year in jail in 2008 after pleading guilty to grand larceny and falsifying business records.

The Building Department has also been scrutinized over the years for delays prolonging processes and a lack of transparency.

“I knew that undoing a culture that had been entrenched for over 20 years would be a challenge,” DeSena said. “We put together a comprehensive list of reforms that will break down the wall between residents and the department, and I want residents to know about the significant progress we’ve made these first few months.”