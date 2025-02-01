Eat your heart out: 8 most romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, so it’s time to get those dinner reservations on the books. But if you’re still deciding where to spend an enchanted evening with your valentine, we’ve curated a short list of some of the most romantic, Cupid-approved restaurants in the region.

GIOIA

Living its namesake to the fullest, Chef Jesse Schenker and his team have cultivated a warm and inviting space where guests can sample seasonal pasta dishes and classic Italian cocktails. This Valentine’s Day they’re inviting couples to experience a specially curated four-course meal intended to celebrate love and create lasting memories. Select a small bite, pasta, protein, and dessert to complete your romantic rendezvous. We recommend the Mozzarella with Tomato Confit, the Garganelli al Limone, and the Salted Caramel Tiramisu.

94 South St., Oyster Bay, 516-922-1660, gioianewyork.com.

HENDRICK’S TAVERN

Located in the restored estate home of Hendrick Onderdonk, built during the early 1700s, the historic venue sets the scene for a night of old-school romance. The menu boasts comfort food classics, prime steakhouse staples, and fine seafood dishes all made with the freshest ingredients available. Cozy up to your significant other while sharing selections from the raw bar (oysters are known aphrodisiacs), steaks and chops for two, and Hendrick’s decadent Chocolate Cloud Cake.

1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-1200, hendrickstavern.com.

LOST AND FOUND

With an interior evoking an eclectic art gallery and an open kitchen bleeding in from the bar, this intimate spot has a cult following for a reason. From the culinary mind of Chef Alexis Trolf comes a collection of new American dishes that’ll leave you hungry for more. The ever-changing menu is penned on a narrow piece of paper and posted to social media in an almost exclusive fashion, which disappears as soon as you’re seated for your meal. The selection of small plates and main courses highlights the freshest seasonal ingredients, reflecting Trolf’s commitment to serving simple food with extraordinary flair. Not to be missed are the Steak Tartare, the Bistro Burger, and the Lamb Cassoulet.

951 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-442-2606, @lostandfoundlbny on Instagram.

OPUS

The restaurant’s flowing architecture will take your breath away as you’re seated under soaring cathedral ceilings and dazzling panoramic vistas. The open kitchen allows guests to experience the action firsthand and serves up an exciting menu of prime steak, seafood, and sushi specialties. Opus is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day, offering guests an array of chef’s specials alongside its a la carte dinner items. Couples can also indulge in the restaurant’s Surf & Turf Special from Feb. 14-16, which includes two filet mignons, two cold water Australian lobster tails, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot or Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

4 Old Jericho Tpke., Jericho, 516-605-1400, opussteakhouse.com.

ARLO KITCHEN & BAR

Nestled on a hilltop amid a lush, forest-like landscape, the restaurant offers a multi-level dining experience that is truly unique. Take a seat in one of the carefully curated bar areas or near the open kitchen, which doles out a delectable menu of dishes crafted from the finest ingredients. From elevated appetizers to indulgent enhancements for your Butcher Board selection, Arlo’s executive chef aims to delight every diner’s taste buds.

1036 Fort Salonga Road, Northport, 631-491-2756, arlokitchenandbar.com.

OSTERIA UMBRA

Underscored by the team’s meticulous commitment to hospitality, you and your valentine will feel like the only people in the room. Fueled by a burning passion to demonstrate the best of Umbrian cooking, Executive Chef Marco Pellegrini and Chef de Cuisine Sabrina Vallorini — who are also husband and wife — employ ingredients sourced from local farms and the rolling hills of Italy. The end result is a soulful cuisine perfectly suited for your Valentine’s Day table. Sample prime cuts of meat cooked over the wood-fire grill or a luxurious plate of pasta alla ruota. Whatever you’re craving, Osteria Umbra delivers with a side of innovative flair.

197 Terry Road, Smithtown, 631-780-6633, osteriaumbra.com.

PRIMI ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

Offering a sophisticated ambiance and an extensive menu to match, the restaurant has all the makings for a romantic night out on the town. The opulent space sets the mood, with touches of green velvet, gold finishes, and shimmering chandeliers catching your every glance. Cozy up to the marble bar for a signature or classic cocktail, or split a select bottle of wine with your sweetheart. This Valentine’s Day, Primi is offering couples a three-course meal with multiple options to choose from. We recommend the Clams Oreganata, the Beef Wellington, and the sultry Zabaglione featuring a vanilla-champagne mousse.

999 Montauk Highway, West Islip, 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com.

SANDBAR

The intimate dining area is anchored by a crackling fireplace and adorned with gold lighting fixtures that emit a soft glow, setting the scene for a dinner draped in everyday elegance. Chef Emeritus Senior Advisor Guy Reuge has created a menu of refined local fare, tavern favorites, and seafood specialties that keep guests coming back for more.

This Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal for just $85 a person. Sandbar’s signature Chickpea Fries are listed as one of the appetizer options, a can’t-miss dish if you’re visiting for the first time. The duck breast entrée comes from Maple Leaf Farms and is accompanied by farro salad, dried cherries, feta cheese, and a black cherry port reduction. Finish your meal by cracking into the Crème Brûlée, which is infused with Tahitian vanilla.

55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com.

