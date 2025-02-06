4 Inches of snow forecast for Long Island this weekend

The National Weather Service is predicting more than 4 inches of snow Saturday (NWS)

It looks like those Groundhog Day predictions of a long winter on Long Island may be coming true.

No sooner did a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain make for a slippery Thursday commute with widespread school delays, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm watch for this weekend predicting two to four inches of the white stuff.

“Heavy mixed precipitation possible,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists wrote in the storm watch, which is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Super Bowl Sunday morning. “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.”

It’s possible that the snow accumulation for this weekend could be even higher of the southward track of the storm continues, although that won’t be more certain until the storm is closer to arrival.

“Models consensus has trended slightly farther south of the area with the winter storm over the last 24

hours, increasing the potential for accumulating snow and decreasing the potential and duration of mixed precipitation,” NWS said in a briefing. “If this trend continues, this will increase the likelihood of

a significant snowfall (6”+) down to the coast.”

The agency warned that people should avoid travel but if they need to, drive with caution and pack a winter storm kit packed with tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets, extra clothing, water, and a first aid kit.

“New York is no stranger to winter weather, but I encourage everyone to make sure you and your family are prepared, exercise caution if traveling and continue to monitor your local forecast,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.