Williston Park trustees defer business application for zoning exception

A portion of the Williston Park Board of Trustees before Monday night’s meeting began. (Pictured from left to right: William Carr – Trustee; Kevin Rynne – Deputy Mayor; Paul M. Ehrbar – Mayor)

Williston Park’s Board of Trustees deferred Hillside Avenue Event Place’s application for a special exception to the village’s business zoning code Monday night, indefinitely delaying its opening.

Stanley Min Che Chang, the president of Hillside Property and Associates LLC, wants to open a small rental space at 74A Hillside Ave. for people to reserve for parties, meetings, and other classes or events, he told the Board of Trustees. Chang also owns Tea Magic, a bubble tea store next door to the proposed location.

Chang needed to apply for a special exception to the village’s business district zoning code because certain businesses, including those categorized as places of amusement, need to win approval from the board prior to opening. In general businesses that may have a larger impact on the surrounding community, like those that may draw in large crowds, make noise, or are open late, need to apply for a special exception, Williston Park Building Inspector Kerry Collins said.

The mayor started the meeting by telling Chang and his architect, who jointly presented the business plan, that he was supportive of new businesses in the area. However, after questioning by the board about permitting alcohol in the space, garbage disposal, supervision of the events, and client parking elicited answers the board thought were unsatisfactory, the mayor suggested deferring the decision on the business’s application.

“From what I’m hearing, my observation is that you don’t seem to have this planned out too well,” the mayor said.

The Board voted unanimously to defer the application, stating they wanted additional time to review the meeting transcript and presentation. Chang will be notified of the board’s decision at a later date.