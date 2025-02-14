Locust Valley art students showcase work to classmates

Locust Valley High School art students continued the IB Art Talks series throughout January and February, showcasing their artwork from the advanced course.

Art students Molly Bowden, Olivia Wilde, Millie Bonterre and Annemie Germans each had their day to speak to their fellow students about their inspirations and the demands of the two-year course, while also preparing to present their gallery for the end of the year.

These seniors were excited to show their peers and underclassmen how much their art has grown over time and encouraged them to find their own voices through the many mediums available within the course.