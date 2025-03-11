Crime News: Man charged in connection to Hempstead murder

16-year-old charged with assault of a police officer

A 16-year-old boy faces charges of assaulting a police officer Saturday after stabbing the cop with a switchblade while resisting arrest, Nassau County police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to Lake Shore Drive in Massapequa Park for a “suspicious male” who was pulling on car door handles. Police found the 16-year-old, who matched the description, fleeing on foot.

When officers attempted to place the teenager under arrest, he began grabbing one officer by his clothing and used a switchblade, causing a “severe laceration,” police said. The injured officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated assault of a police officer and assault in the second degree, according to county police.

Police make arrest after large vehicular disturbance

Justin Walcott is charged with forging a license plate after creating a “large vehicular disturbance” on Saturday, according to Nassau County police.

Police said patrol officers responded to a “large-scale illegal vehicle rally” that occurred at Green Acres Mall located at 500 West Sunrise Highway, where 40 summonses were issued. Police said two vehicles were impounded and one arrest was made.

Walcott, 26, of Queens was charged with forgery of a vehicle identification number, criminal possession of a forged

instrument and issued multiple vehicle and traffic law summonses, according to police.

Man charged with hindering prosecution in connection to murder

Brayan Pineda, 20, of Elmont, was charged with hindering prosecution in connection with a Hempstead murder which took place on March 1, according to Nassau County police.

Earlier this month, Jefferson J. Mancia-Fernandez, 19, of Hempstead, was found by detectives at the intersection of West Graham Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard with sustained shotgun wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

Police charged Jeremias Ferrufino-Rodriguez, 18, of Hempstead with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Police announced March 3 that Ferrufino-Rodriguez had been arrested.

Pineda will be arraigned on March 11 in Hempstead.

54-year-old dead in fatal payloader incident.

Nassau County Police Department reported Monday Michael Porter, 54, of Bellport died in a fatal payloader incident.

Police said a 33-year-old male employee was operating a payloader at a mason yard in North Lawrence when he struck Porter. Officers responded to the scene and transported Porter to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Five charged with selling substances to minors

The Nassau County Police Department reported that five men were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child after a “Project 21” initiative was conducted with the help of underage agents.

Police said the initiative was conducted last Friday and resulted in the following charges:

Mohammeds Ahmed, 32, of Elmont sold products to a minor at Cigar Shop, located at 197 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square.

Ambalal Patel, 49, of Flushing sold products to a minor at Dogwood Smoke Shop, located at 702 Dogwood Ave., Franklin Square.

Alex Bonilla, 41, of Elmont sold products to a minor at Elmont Grocery, located at 1391 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont.

Bah Ahmedou, 22, of Brooklyn sold products to a minor at Linden Exotic, located at 237-13 Linden Blvd., Elmont.

Justin Joyner, 21, of Cambria Heights was in possession of a large quantity of marijuana at Linden Exotic, located at 237-13 Linden Blvd., Elmont.

Ahmed, Patel and Bonilla are all charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and other violations. The three men were released on appearance tickets returnable to First District Court on March 27, police said.

Joyner is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of cannabis, police said.

Ahmedou is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of cannabis and other violations, police said.