Christopher LoGrippo joins Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce swore in Christopher LoGrippo onto its board of directors on Wednesday, March 12.

LoGrippo grew up in Floral Park and moved to Oyster Bay 11 years ago. He said he spent most of his career working in New York City but joined the chamber once he started his position as a junior partner at IHS Group LLC in Oyster Bay.

LoGrippo said he joined the chamber after taking his position because he was familiar with their programming. He said since joining the chamber, he has made great connections with local business owners and organizations.

“I’ve participated in so many of the programs and the events hosted,” he said. “I found the chamber was a great way to get involved.”

After working in investment banking for years, LoGrippo said he started at IHS Group this past summer, a human resources and financial services firm located on South Street.

When he started his new position, LoGrippo said he knew he wanted to get more involved in the community. Soon after starting, he joined the chamber, and after a few months, he joined the board of directors.

As a board member, LoGrippo said he joined the Cruise Night Committee, which works on the town’s annual vintage car show on Audrey Avenue. This year, the show will run every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to dark from May 27 through Sept. 9.

“It brings people from everywhere,” he said.

LoGrippo said he’s always been a car enthusiast and a long-time attendee of the chamber’s Cruise Night. He said he knew when he joined the chamber that he wanted to work on the event.

As LoGrippo enters his first month on the board, he said he looks forward to “working to advance downtown Oyster Bay, local businesses and the local community.”

