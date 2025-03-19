Westbury’s incumbent mayor, trustees win Tuesday election

Westbury Mayor Peter I. Cavallaro, Trustee Vincent Abbatiello, and Trustee Pedro A. Quintanilla, who won another term on the village’s board Tuesday.

Westbury residents elected their village leadership to another term on Tuesday, March 18.

Westbury Mayor Peter I. Cavallaro, Trustee Vincent Abbatiello and Trustee Pedro A. Quintanilla were re-elected after running unopposed under the village’s non-partisan Action Party.

“I am pleased that my running mates and I have been re-elected and we thank everyone who took the time to vote and support our team,” Cavallaro said in a Wednesday morning statement. “We are anxious to work with all Village stakeholders over the next four years in continuing the momentum we’ve built up to make Westbury the best it can be as the special place it is.”

Cavallaro, who has served as the village’s mayor for 16 years, earned 354 votes, Abbatiello earned 323 votes and Quintanilla earned 324 votes, according to Village Clerk Chrissy Kiernan. Kiernan reported seven write-in mayoral votes and 10 write-in trustee votes.

All three said they looked forward to continuing to serve their community for another four years.

Cavallaro, now 63, has worked in Westbury’s local politics since his mid-twenties. As mayor, he has led the village through multiple large-scale construction and revitalization projects, including improvements to the village’s downtown, the creation of the village’s arts council and renovating the community center.

Recently, he said he hopes to add electric vehicle chargers in municipal lots, increase accessibility to the village’s parks and modernize and upgrade village infrastructure during his fifth term.

Abbatiello, who has worked on the village’s board for more than seven years, has also served the community as a volunteer firefighter for over 25 years. He continues to work as treasurer for Hicksville’s Water District while serving closely with Westbury’s Business Improvement District on the board.

Quintanilla, who was appointed to the board this past November, said he plans to work to increase government engagement with the village’s Latino community.