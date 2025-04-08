Go With Courage to host annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Games Day May 7

Go With Courage will launch new initatives like their “Courage Cart” at their upcoming Ladies’ Luncheon & Games Day on May 7.

Go With Courage, the organization raising money for cancer treatment and supporting cancer patients and their families, will host its annual Ladies’ Luncheon & Games Day at the Glen Head Country Club on May 7.

The event will feature a silent and live auction, along with speakers from the organization’s initiatives, such as “We’ve Got Your Back ” and its new “Courage Cart.”

Founder Robyn Jaslow created the nonprofit organization more than a decade ago to provide support for those with cancer after she, her father and brother had different cancers throughout the 2000s.

Go With Courage has raised over $1 million for cancer research. It has also supported those with cancer through its “We’ve Got Your Back program,” which provides care packages, meals, restaurant gift cards, tutoring for patients’ children, cleaning, and recreation services.

“I started this 15 years ago, and it’s all volunteer,” Jaslow said. “We love what we do, and everyone is there really to support the mission. It’s cliche to say that it takes a village, but it does!”

“At its annual luncheon, Go With Courage will highlight its latest initiative, and expansion to “We’ve Got Your Back” called the “Courage Cart,” chaired by Roslyn High School junior Eliza Liebowtiz. The project includes a collection of toys and crafts delivered to organizations that serve families and children with cancer, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Liebowitz has led other charitable initiatives, such as a clothing and supplies drive for families in Ukraine and a medical supplies drive for victims of the 2023 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Jaslow said anyone can make a Courage Cart of their own by visiting Go With Courage’s website, gowithcourage.org, and sending a toy directly to their partner organizations or sponsoring a cart’s creation with the organization’s help.

Go With Courage will also release its annual Spring Journal, chaired by Ruby Charnes and Sara Osit. The journal’s theme features a superhero flying through the sky proclaiming, “Not all superheroes wear capes! Some… go with courage.”

The organization also connects with young people by partnering with Mitzvah Projects that Go With Courage, which spread good deeds through the community. At the luncheon, Zoey Kornblau, who will serve as “We’ve Got Your Back” chairperson for her Mitzvah Project, will also speak and plans to create personalized note cards included in the initiative’s care packages.

Jaslow said authors of the book “In the Face of Catastrophe,” Jennifer Rose Goldman and her mother Caryn Meg Hirshleifer, will attend the event as special guests. The book outlines their journey as Goldman recovered from a stroke and how their family got through it with a positive mindset.

To learn more about Go With Courage and its upcoming Ladies’ Luncheon & Games Day event, visit www.gowithcourage.org.