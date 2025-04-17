Troy Ramey brings soulful storytelling and Americana sound to The Landmark on May 8

For singer-songwriter Troy Ramey, music isn’t just performance—it’s storytelling. And on May 8, fans will get the chance to hear those stories up close when Ramey takes the stage at The Landmark in Port Washington.

Ramey, who lives in Oyster Bay, has spent the last year bringing his soulful, Americana-tinged sound to theaters across the country. Now, with his long-awaited debut album “All I Had” finally released, he’s bringing the tour home to Long Island—and to a stage that matches his vision.

“I always had dreams of playing in theaters,” Ramey said. “ That’s been my main goal—finding these off-the-beaten-path performing arts centers where you can present a seated show, kind of like a listening room. It’s been wonderful. It’s been the most rewarding year of my career.”

Ramey’s path to the spotlight wasn’t a straight one. He was surrounded by music his whole life thanks to his father, Wayne, a member of a local band. But it wasn’t until college, after his father’s passing, that Ramey began seriously exploring music himself.

“My dad passed away when I was 19 and just a series of life events kind of accidentally pushed me towards music,” he said. “The feeling of being on stage was a comfortable feeling I’d never really felt before. So I kind of always was headed toward music.”

Though his first time performing was in his early 20s, Ramey didn’t pick up a guitar until 2013, after moving to Long Island. Until then, he’d been fronting a band without playing an instrument, but wanted more creative control.

“I said to myself, I need to learn how to play guitar so I can be self-sufficient and get more done,” he said. “Learning guitar let me focus on the songs I wanted to write.”

Those songs are deeply influenced by Ramey’s musical heroes—artists like James Taylor and Dan Fogelberg, whose poetic songwriting and emotional sincerity shaped his style from the start. He cites modern influences such as Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Leon Bridges and Noah Kahan.

“I’ve always been inspired by beautiful, poetic songwriting,” Ramey said. “I’m not looking to write super upbeat party music. My current record kind of has a little bit of Americana, folk, maybe a little country instrumentation—but at the core, I’m just a singer-songwriter trying to tell some stories.”

That honest, heartfelt approach has resonated in a big way. Since the release of “All I Had,” Ramey has sold out more than 25 shows across the East Coast, drawing thousands of fans. His breakout single “Woman,” originally written as a wedding gift for his wife, has quietly become a viral wedding anthem, streamed millions of times and shared across social media.

In 2017, Ramey turned all four chairs in the auditions of the TV show, “The Voice,” and made it into the season’s top 12 and ultimately earned the mentorship of Gwen Stefani.

Despite his continued success, Ramey remains fiercely independent. He’s not only the voice behind the music—he’s also his own promoter, booking and organizing his tour, one venue at a time. His commitment to authenticity has earned him endorsements from brands like Taylor Guitars, LR Baggs and Warm Audio and more than 30 million streams on Spotify.

While Ramey tours with a rotating cast of professional musicians, he remains the heart of the project.

“This is a solo project, but I do have a band—some of the most talented guys I’ve ever met,” he said. “A lot of them have played on and off Broadway, with major label artists, studio sessions. I’m really lucky to have them help me bring the live show to the next level.”

For his May 8 show at The Landmark, Ramey says fans can expect an intimate evening of music and storytelling.

“The Landmark is awesome,” he said. “That’s exactly the kind of space I want to be in right now. I’m excited for this upcoming show in Port Washington.”

Troy Ramey performs at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at The Landmark in Port Washington on Thursday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through the venue’s website (www.landmarkonmainstreet.org).