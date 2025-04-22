Op-ed Joe Cairo: County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Nassau Republican team will win in 2025 because they share the priorities of Nassau County voters

County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the Nassau Republican Team of candidates will win in 2025 because they embrace the priorities that are shared by the overwhelming majority of Long Islanders.

Indeed, GOP officials have continued to be the choice of voters in Nassau County, the Town of Hempstead, the Town of Oyster Bay and the Town of North Hempstead.

At the same time, Republicans have taken the reins of leadership in the City of Long Beach and the City of Glen Cove. Voters have

placed their trust in Bruce Blakeman for the position of Nassau County Executive and they have selected Republicans for every other countywide office, as well as supporting a Republican majority in the County Legislature, for good cause.

The reason for the Republican Renaissance is clear: GOP officials are standing with neighbors for genuine tax relief and public safety while the other major party has been the emblem of reckless spending and out-of-touch policies, which put the rights of criminals ahead of law-

abiding citizens.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will win re-election this year because he has frozen taxes every year since taking office and has actually cut $150 million in tax hikes, which were contained in his predecessor’s multi-year budget plan.

Bruce Blakeman has supported the mask ban legislation, which is stopping anti-Semitic domestic terrorists from wearing masks to conceal their identities while they intimidate and commit acts of violence against Jewish neighbors.

The County Executive has increased the ranks of Nassau Police Officers, and he has made sure that Nassau County is not a “Sanctuary County.”

Furthermore, Bruce Blakeman is protecting women by banning biological males from competing in girls’ sports at Nassau facilities.

The Nassau Republican Team has been responsive to voters who have rejected an extreme agenda of the other major political party. GOP officials are fighting to repeal “cashless bail,” stop the unchecked “flood” of illegal migrants into our area, halt the governor’s “congestion pricing” commuter tax, support the right of Israel to defend itself, and defeat Hochul’s plan to cram high-rise, uber-dense apartment housing into our single-family residential neighborhoods.

The agenda of the other major party, on the other hand, includes rampant tax increases, open borders, sanctuary cities, sex education for kindergartners and boys competing in girls’ sports, among a host of other extreme priorities.

After all, the Democrat Party authored the “cashless bail” law, which freed killers, rapists, drug dealers and gang members, and the “clean slate” law, which would erase the criminal records of convicts. And, the other party has also allowed the unchallenged takeover of college

campuses by mask-wearing domestic terrorists who have harassed Jewish students and support the destruction of Israel.

They have even called for school regionalization, which would diminish local control over our children’s education.

Nassau neighbors can’t afford to elect Democrats in 2025, and they won’t subject their families to Democrats’ dangerous policies, which put criminals ahead of law-abiding citizens. County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Republicans for every office in Nassau, the Towns of Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay, as well as the cities of Long Beach and Glen Cove, have earned the trust of neighbors by controlling taxes and keeping us safe.

Neighbors will re-elect County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the entire Nassau Republican team of candidates because their future depends on it.