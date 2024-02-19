Nominations Open For 2024 Long Island Top Workplaces

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you have a great workplace, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as a Long Island Top Workplace.

For the seventh year, the awards will honor quality workplace culture on Long Island. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Suffolk and Nassau counties is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition. Winners will be featured in the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers.

The nomination deadline is April 12. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to http://litopworkplaces.com/ or call (516) 274-0621.

To qualify as a Long Island Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through June.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.'”