Estelle’s Dressy Dresses Has Formal Wear For All, Where Customers Become Family

Estelle’s Dressy Dresses is a 37,000 square foot property filled with formal wear for prom, quinceaneras, brides, bridal parties, and more. Estelle, owner and founder of the business, claims she is in the business of making memories, not making dress sales.

Estelle’s celebrated 32 years in business last week, serving the Long Island community with formal wear for over three decades. Estelle has always been driven by her passion for providing dressy clothes for all shapes and sizes, at every occasion, with an affordable price.

Estelle started her business in 1992, with only one rack of clothes. Now, Estelle’s Dressy Dresses has expanded to a 37,000 square foot store, offering just about every piece of formal-wear you can imagine.

“I’ve been here 32 years, so I’ve seen it all, I bring it all,” said Estelle. “We have adapted to what the customer needs, and what she wants. Everyone is wearing sneakers now, so we have sequin sneakers. So whatever is out there, we are going to adapt to,” said Estelle. She always tries to be one step ahead. “Our buyers bought Prom 2025 already.”

Estelle’s Dressy Dresses is a family business in every sense, not only because it is managed by Estelle and her children, but also because, “I get many generations of women, from mothers and grandmothers and children, great-grandmas, who are very pleased,” said Estelle.

To Estelle, the key to business is keeping it personal. “I always emphasize to my employees that we are women. We know what we want, and that is what we have to impart to our customers.” Around 70 employees work alongside Estelle in the store, varying from fashion coordinators to fitting room attendants.

“Through the years, we’ve just been growing and growing, making all these memories for so many people,” she said. “People always tell me that pictures of my dresses are framed, on the mantelpiece, on the piano, on the wall, and we’re very proud of that.”

Estelle’s Dressy Dresses is open seven days a week, and is located at 1600 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale.