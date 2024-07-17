Quantcast
Scene & Seen

Peninsula Public Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Elijah Croom Posted on
Peninsula
Assemblyman Ari Brown (Left), Peninsula Public Library Director Carolynn Matulewicz (Center), Peninsula Public Library Representative (Right).
Elijah Croom

The Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence held a ribbon cutting on July 12 for its new outreach van.

Peninsula
Assemblyman Ari Brown Cutting the RibbonElijah Croom
Peninsula
Peninsula Public Library in LawrenceElijah Croom
Peninsula
Peninsula Public Library’s Outreach VanElijah Croom
Peninsula
Opening Of the Peninsula Public Library’s Outreach VanElijah Croom

About the Author

Michael Malaszczyk

Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.

