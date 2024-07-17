Scene & Seen Peninsula Public Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony By Elijah Croom Posted on July 17, 2024 Assemblyman Ari Brown (Left), Peninsula Public Library Director Carolynn Matulewicz (Center), Peninsula Public Library Representative (Right). Elijah Croom Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox! The Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence held a ribbon cutting on July 12 for its new outreach van. Assemblyman Ari Brown Cutting the RibbonElijah Croom Peninsula Public Library in LawrenceElijah Croom Peninsula Public Library’s Outreach VanElijah Croom Opening Of the Peninsula Public Library’s Outreach VanElijah Croom For more scene & seen event photos, click here. Sign up for Long Island Press’ email newsletters here. Sign up for home delivery of Long Island Press here. Sign up for discounts by becoming a Long Island Press community partner here. About the Author Michael Malaszczyk Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.