Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Updates in the Gilgo Beach Case, And More

By Posted on

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann May Seek Separate Trials For Multiple Murders

Rex Heuermann
Allleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann, center, inside courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Thursday, June. 6, 2024. His attorney, Michael J. Brown, is at left.Newsday/James Carbone

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann may seek separate trials for the six murders he is currently charged with, according to his defense attorney.

Read More

27 Long Island Waterfront Restaurants ‘To Dine For’

Top 5

Top 5
There are many golf course options across Long Island. (Getty Images)
Long Island has rolling hills, sand traps, and green a plenty to meet all of your golfing desires. From challenging a black course to more accessible courses, there is something for everyone who wants to take a whack.

Summer 2024 Outdoor Movie Roundup For Long Island

Top 5

Outdoor movies are a staple of the summer. Here’s a roundup of outdoor movie events on Long Island this summer!

A feral cat in Cedarhurst recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites