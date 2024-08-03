Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Updates in the Gilgo Beach Case, And More

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann may seek separate trials for the six murders he is currently charged with, according to his defense attorney. Read More 27 Long Island Waterfront Restaurants ‘To Dine For’

Long Island has rolling hills, sand traps, and green a plenty to meet all of your golfing desires. From challenging a black course to more accessible courses, there is something for everyone who wants to take a whack.

A feral cat in Cedarhurst recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.