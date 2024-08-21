Long Island Couture Designer Celebrates Fashion in True Studio 54 Style at Arlo in Northport

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Designer Kimberly Towers celebrated her 50th birthday in true Studio 54 style, turning the night into a dazzling disco dream.

With a smile that could rival Farrah Fawcett’s iconic grin, Kimberly danced the night away under a sea of winged hair, embodying the glitz and glamor of the legendary nightclub. At one point, literally glowing in a crystal encrusted caped jumpsuit adorned with lights, she grooved through the evening. The celebration, held at Arlo, was a glamorous affair filled with joy, fashion, and family.



Kimberly, along with her partner Blanca Fuentes and the talented team at Runway Couture in Bellmore, NY transformed the evening into a fashion spectacle. The birthday girl showcased several stunning couture creations, with numerous costume changes. The night was highlighted with fashion “experiences” including Runway’s own Mara creating a dress on a live model which, in turn, became a walking sign-in gown for all guests.



The event was not just a birthday celebration but a testament to Kimberly’s enduring creativity and passion for fashion. Surrounded by loved ones within the shimmering club atmosphere Kimberly Towers’ 50th birthday was a night to remember. In lieu of gifts, Kimberly requested donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

