Scene & Seen

Long Island Couture Designer Celebrates Fashion in True Studio 54 Style at Arlo in Northport

Couture
Lindsay Aliseo, Jo Marie, Kim Towers & Mena Abitino
Ed Shin

Designer Kimberly Towers celebrated her 50th birthday in true Studio 54 style, turning the night into a dazzling disco dream.

With a smile that could rival Farrah Fawcett’s iconic grin, Kimberly danced the night away under a sea of winged hair, embodying the glitz and glamor of the legendary nightclub. At one point, literally glowing in a crystal encrusted caped jumpsuit adorned with lights, she grooved through the evening. The celebration, held at Arlo, was a glamorous affair filled with joy, fashion, and family.

Kimberly, along with her partner Blanca Fuentes and the talented team at Runway Couture in Bellmore, NY transformed the evening into a fashion spectacle. The birthday girl showcased several stunning couture creations, with numerous costume changes. The night was highlighted with fashion “experiences” including Runway’s own Mara creating a dress on a live model which, in turn, became a walking sign-in gown for all guests.

The event was not just a birthday celebration but a testament to Kimberly’s enduring creativity and passion for fashion. Surrounded by loved ones within the shimmering club atmosphere Kimberly Towers’ 50th birthday was a night to remember. In lieu of gifts, Kimberly requested donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

https://www.runwaycoutureny.com/

