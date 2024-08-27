Suffolk Credit Union Secures $10,000 Grant for Suffolk AME Cares Foundation

Suffolk Credit Union proudly presented a Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) Small Business Recovery Grant to the Suffolk AME Cares Foundation. The $10,000 grant presentation took place at the foundation’s headquarters in Bohemia on August 26. Pictured (L:R): Suffolk AME Cares Treasurer Ben Chiaramonte; Suffolk AME Cares Vice Chairman Jeffrey Greco; Suffolk AME Cares Recording Secretary Richard Tschernia; Suffolk AME Cares Chairman Daniel C. Levler; Suffolk Credit Union VP Corporate & Community Partnerships Laura Racioppi; Federal Home Loan Bank of NY Director, Member Relations Thomas Settino; Suffolk Credit Union President & CEO Michele Dean; and Federal Home Loan Bank of NY VP Calling Officer Angel Santos, Jr.

Suffolk Credit Union has successfully partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) to secure a $10,000 Small Business Recovery Grant for the Suffolk AME Cares Foundation.

The grant was officially presented at the foundation’s headquarters on August 26.

“This significant contribution will help AME Cares fulfill its core mission of giving back to many local communities,” Daniel Levler, president of Suffolk AME, said. “Like the Suffolk Credit Union, AME Cares is deeply invested in improving the lives of our friends and neighbors throughout every community in Suffolk County. AME Cares is also dedicated to empowering Suffolk AME members, who provide essential services throughout our County every day, by helping them volunteer and give back to their local communities and support causes they care deeply about. With the assistance of our friends from the Suffolk Credit Union, AME Cares will continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of both our members and the communities in which they serve.”

The Suffolk AME Cares Foundation supports a range of initiatives, including the development of Serenity Gardens, a park designed specifically for individuals with special needs. The park will cater to people who are visually or hearing impaired, on the autism spectrum, or suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Veterans, seniors, and the general public will also benefit from its resources.

“We are deeply gratified to help AME Cares continue and expand the outstanding support it provides on so many levels,” Michele Dean, CEO and President of Suffolk Credit Union, said. “We are also honored to work with Suffolk AME members, who provide the essential services that ensure our health, safety, and well-being.”

Additionally, the foundation is committed to aiding Suffolk AME members and their families with educational opportunities and providing support during unforeseen hardships, such as house fires or other unexpected tragedies.

The $10,000 grant was made possible through the FHLBNY’s Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program, which allows member organizations like Suffolk Credit Union to offer financial support to small businesses and non-profits facing economic challenges due to factors like inflation, supply-chain constraints, and rising energy costs. Final decisions on grant allocations are determined by the FHLBNY.